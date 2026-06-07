Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Readies for First Blu-ray Release With New Look

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is ready for its home video launch with a new look at its Blu-ray release

is taking a major step forward to its highly requested streaming release with its first Blu-ray later this Summer, and a new promo is showing off a new look at what to expect from its launch.took over the big screen last year with the hotly anticipated debut of the first major film taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series.on July 29th.

While international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of this time, the franchise is showing off more of what to expect from its big home video launch with a cool new promo revealing the Blu-ray and DVD even more. You can check it out below as shared from the film’s official social media account. will be hitting shelves in Japan with its Blu-ray/DVD release on July 29th, but unfortunately no international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of this time.

The film has even returned to theaters in the region as part of a special event, so it might be a while before it gets a physical release internationally. But while that might be the case, we could be getting a streaming release update much sooner than fanshas revealed it will be holding a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July as they celebrate the launch of the first film.

If there is going to be a streaming launch soon, then Anime Expo 2026 is going to be a perfect place to announce that. But that also likely means that we are even further off fromCourtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictureshas unfortunately not revealed any information about what to expect or when fans can expect to see it.

The next film in the trilogy has been confirmed to be in the works by production studio Ufotable, but is slated as one of their “Future Projects” coming after their 2026 scheduled plans. , and we likely won’t begin to see promotional materials for the next film until the first film wraps up its home video and streaming runs.

There’s likely not going to be any rush on getting the second film out yet either as the first film continues to be such a success nearly a year following its original release, and that promotional train is going to be kept up with its international launches too.to speed to the release of its second film, and fans are willing to wait as long as the final product is as good as the first film either.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frustration Grows Over Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Streaming DelayDespite breaking box office records as the highest-grossing Japanese film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has yet to receive a worldwide streaming release nearly a year after its Japanese premiere. While a Japanese Blu-ray/DVD release is set for July 29, international fans remain in the dark, leading to backlash especially after Crunchyroll Latam announced another theatrical run instead of a digital release.

Read more »

KPop Demon Hunters Books Tops Bleeding Cool's Most-Read ChartKPop Demon Hunters, a graphic novel blending K-pop and demon hunting, became the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, topping the Lying In The Gutters chart for June 6, 2026, and signaling a shift in reader interests towards hybrid genres.

Read more »

Svengoolie to Air Classic Horror Curse of the Demon with Special Preview and SegmentsMeTV's Svengoolie will broadcast the 1958 film Curse of the Demon tonight, accompanied by a pregame show featuring trailers, cast interviews, and commentary on the movie's production history. The program includes a discussion on the demon's depiction, appearances by actor Mark Sheppard, and various themed segments.

Read more »

KPop Demon Hunters Expands with Official Screen Comic Boxed Set Ahead of SequelNetflix and Penguin Random House release a 704-page screen comic boxed set for KPop Demon Hunters on November 3rd, bridging the wait for the sequel and proving the franchise's enduring popularity.

Read more »