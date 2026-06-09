Demolition of beloved Pacifica cafe approved, damaged pier's fate uncertain

The damaged Pacifica Municipal Pier is now an official emergency zone as the fate of the 53-year-old structure hangs in the balance, but the future of its much-loved eatery is already sealed.

The damaged Pacifica Municipal Pier is now an official emergency zone as the fate of the 53-year-old structure hangs in the balance, but the future of its much-loved eatery is already sealed.

The Pacifica City Council unanimously declared an emergency for the damaged 53-year-old Pacifica Municipal Pier, whose long-term fate remains uncertain. City officials approved the demolition of the Chit Chat, a beloved local eatery and community meeting spot that authorities determined is too badly damaged to be saved.

While residents expressed deep sadness over losing a central piece of local and community history, funding from federal, state, or private sources to rebuild is expected to be very difficult to secure.as the fate of the 53-year-old structure hangs in the balance, but the future of its much-loved eatery is already sealed. The Pacifica City Council voted unanimously to declare an emergency for the damaged pier.

As part of the declaration, the council approved the demolition of the Chit Chat, a warm and friendly community hub where generations of Pacifica residents have gathered. Wrecking crews were already on standby waiting for the official authorization to begin erasing the structure.

Local residents expressed deep sadness over the decision to tear down the building, noting its central role as a community meeting point where neighbors would grab coffee or hot dogs, and where families and visitors made memories watching local fishermen. Members of the local Filipino community also highlighted the area's rich history, noting the pier has been a primary fishing spot for many years.

According to community members, including a resident named Mr. Boswell, the structure is simply too far gone to be saved, with damage growing exponentially worse over a matter of four or five days. During a crowded Monday night City Council meeting, community members who called in to comment voiced two prevailing themes.

First, residents urged that the pier itself be saved unless the financial costs and the relentless damage to an ever-rising, turbulent sea make it impossible. Second, speakers requested that whatever ultimate solution is decided upon should be built to last for generations, rather than just a decade or two. Securing the necessary funding for the site will present a significant challenge, as money from federal, state, foundation, or public donations is expected to be very hard to find.





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