Democrats Win House and Senate in 2026 Midterms, Vow Oversight of Trump

Democrats swept the 2026 midterms, securing a 54-seat Senate majority and 228 House seats. They will take control of House committees in January 2027, enabling investigations into the Trump administration.

Democrats have won control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, riding a blue wave spurred by widespread voter discontent. At the time of publication, Democrats held a 54-seat majority in the Senate and had secured 228 seats in the House.

The toss-up Senate race in Alaska remains too close to call. The results give Democrats greater influence over legislation and oversight of President Donald Trump's administration. When Democrats take control of House committees in January 2027, they will have the power to issue subpoenas and investigate the Trump administration, the president's family and their business interests. The outcome could reshape the outlook for crypto legislation and bring greater congressional scrutiny of Trump-linked digital asset businesses.

Also read 2026 US Midterm Elections: Democrats Seek Senate Control

Democratic committee leaders will gain more influence over which bills advance and which industry activities face investigation. The economy, government corruption, war in Iran and increasingly negative views of President Donald Trump's job performance created a perfect storm for Democrats to flip Senate seats in Republican stronghold states. The Fox News Voter Poll surveyed more than 100,000 registered voters nationwide from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3, 2026, combining online and telephone interviews with in-person surveys of Election Day voters.

Advertisement

Democrats Win Control Of Congress

After the strong rightward shifts in the 2024 election, this year's midterms marked a turn back to the left. The electorate remained divided by community type, gender and education, a pattern that has become commonplace in recent elections. Suburban and urban voters, women and Hispanics helped drive the Democratic sweep. Rural voters, a pivotal group in Trump's 2024 win, backed him by 28 points that year.

That advantage dropped by 10 points, to just 18 points in favor of Republican House candidates. Republicans also underperformed among rural women. After Trump carried them by 21 points in 2024, Republican House candidates led among them by 8 points this year, a 13-point decline. Hispanic voters, who showed surprising support for Trump two years ago, backed Democratic House candidates by 27 points, after breaking for Harris by just 12 points in 2024.

This was driven largely by Hispanic men, who after narrowly voting for Harris by 2 points in 2024, sided with the Democrats by 15 points. Young voters also followed a similar pattern. Often considered a reliable Democratic voting bloc, those under age 30 narrowly backed Harris by 4 points in 2024. Now, they backed Democratic House candidates by nearly 3-to-1.

Voter Shifts By Demographic Groups

Young men made a complete reversal in their party preference, going from a 15-point margin for Trump to a 33-point margin for the Democratic House candidates, a 48-point swing. Slightly more Democrats than Republicans backed their party's House candidates. While there was a small amount of defections on the right, the bigger move came from the middle. Independents backed Democratic candidates by 22 points, a 16-point shift from 2024, when they backed Harris by just 6 points.

Advertisement

Within the Republican Party, the divide between MAGA and non-MAGA Republicans widened. A narrow majority of Republicans (54%) considered themselves MAGA, and they voted almost unanimously for Republican candidates (99%). Fewer non-MAGA Republicans stayed with their party (85%). Voters cast their ballots with a bleak view of the country in their minds.

Three-quarters said they felt dissatisfied or angry about how things were going, while just a quarter were satisfied or enthusiastic. The anger divides along partisan lines: more than 6 in 10 Democrats were angry with how things were going, compared with 1 in 10 Republicans and more than a third of independents. This is a reversal from the 2022 midterms, when roughly half of Republicans were angry, compared with 15% of Democrats and 27% of independents.

Industry Reaction And Future Outlook

Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein blamed Republican candidates for failing to connect with voters. Prediction markets had favored a Democratic sweep. Traders on Kalshi and Polymarket put the probability of Democrats winning both chambers at roughly 75% on Tuesday. Democrats are expected to face a divided government dynamic, with Trump pledging to veto what he called insane Dem bills.

Trump also said he will finish the job in Iran if a nuclear agreement is not reached. As House Democrat leaders warn lawyer up, impeachment fears loom over the administration. Republicans are regrouping, with Mike Johnson not running to lead House GOP after historic midterm losses, and Jim Jordan throwing his hat in the ring for House minority leader.