New Democratic majorities in Congress hold a clear mandate to end the Iran War, cut the Pentagon budget, and abolish ICE, reflecting voters' demands for affordable living and peace.

Members of the newly elected Democratic majority in Congress possess a decisive mandate to overhaul United States foreign and domestic policy. This political shift follows midterm elections that definitively rejected the continuation of military conflicts and excessive defense spending. Voters demonstrated that they prioritize economic stability and peace over the existing geopolitical strategies driven by the Trump administration.

Core Policy Shifts Defined by Voters

The People-First Foreign Policy Pledge outlines three specific actions required to align legislation with public opinion. First, lawmakers must end the ongoing war in Iran and halt all other perpetual military engagements. Second, the Congress must significantly reduce the Pentagon budget to eliminate waste and corruption. Third, members of Congress must abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and stop financial support for governments that violate human rights, such as Israel.

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These policy changes are not abstract concepts but direct responses to the economic hardships faced by American families. The election results show that voters view the Iran War as a primary driver of inflation. By continuing these conflicts, the current administration has contributed to higher prices for gasoline, groceries, and other essential goods. Citizens demand that taxpayer dollars be redirected from weapons manufacturers to domestic affordability initiatives.

Electoral Mandate and Public Sentiment

Survey data collected in early October confirms that foreign policy was a central issue for the electorate. Approximately 74% of surveyed voters stated that the Iran War was a crucial or major factor in their voting decisions. This statistic directly contradicts the long-held political convention that Americans are disinterested in international affairs.

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The Democratic Party flipped over 40 seats in the House of Representatives and nine seats in the Senate during the midterms. This victory created sizable majorities in both chambers, including 109 incoming lawmakers. This group represents the largest class of new representatives since 1933, bringing fresh perspectives to Washington.

Anti-war messaging proved essential in winning Senate campaigns across diverse swing states. Voters clearly understand that offensive wars of choice drain resources while harming citizens. The strike on a school in Minab, Iran, which killed 168 people on its first day, highlighted the human cost of these military decisions. Such events fueled widespread outrage and drove voters toward candidates promising peace.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Dynamics

Analysts across the political spectrum widely acknowledge that President Donald Trump's unauthorized war on Iran impacted the economy negatively. The conflict has benefited weapons makers like Lockheed Martin while failing to improve national security. The Congressional Progressive Caucus, expected to grow to about 126 members, is positioned to lead the push for ending these endless wars.

Some Republicans, including the Vice President, recognize the harm caused by the conflict. These lawmakers could join Democrats in pressuring the President to end the war. However, the current administration has requested the largest military budget in history for the 2027 fiscal year. This request totals $1.57 trillion, representing a 50% increase over the previous year.

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The Pentagon budget has become a fountain of corruption and waste. Contracts are often directed to cronies and major defense contractors rather than serving public interests. The administration's focus on AI and tech companies within the military sector further alienates voters concerned about economic inequality. Cutting this budget is essential to advancing the domestic affordability agenda.

Impact on ICE and International Relations

Beyond military spending, the Pledge addresses the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump's deportation campaign has become a defining feature of US relations with neighboring countries. This approach has generated widespread outrage at home and damaged diplomatic ties. Abolishing ICE is a key component of restoring ethical foreign policy standards.

Ending support for governments that abuse human rights is another critical commitment. Israel is frequently cited as a primary example of a government receiving US support despite human rights violations. The new Democratic majorities must leverage their power to shift funding away from such regimes. This change would prioritize the safety and well-being of people over profits.

The tools to deliver these changes are already in place within Congress. The Pledge was launched before the election with endorsements from numerous foreign policy experts and national organizations. It provides a clear template for lawmakers to follow. Implementing these policies would satisfy the public mandate for a people-first approach to global engagement. Failure to act would ignore the clear demands of the American electorate.