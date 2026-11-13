Democrats Win Key States to Push National Popular Vote Compact

Democratic victories in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin provide crucial electoral votes for the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, bringing the initiative closer to the 270 threshold needed to bypass the Electoral College.

Democratic victories in the recent midterm elections have significantly advanced the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) by securing control of five pivotal state legislatures and governorships. The newly won mandates in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin provide a combined total of 61 electoral votes, bringing the national effort substantially closer to its constitutional threshold. This strategic gain follows a pattern of Democratic success in states that historically decided the presidency in the 2000 and 2016 cycles.

Electoral Math and Compact Mechanics

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates by assigning each state's electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, but only once the compact reaches 270 electoral votes. Currently, 18 states plus Washington, D.C., have joined the agreement, holding 222 electoral votes, which remains 48 short of the required majority. Virginia became the 18th jurisdiction to join in April, adding its weight to the coalition. With the newly won states contributing 61 votes, adding just four of these five states to the compact would instantly trigger its activation, effectively bypassing the traditional Electoral College mechanism.

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Legislative History and State Positions

Legislation to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has previously passed both chambers of the Nevada legislature and one chamber in both Michigan and Arizona years ago, demonstrating long-standing legislative interest. Wisconsin State Senator Kelda Roys emphasized the democratic imperative, stating there is no other election in the country where the person who loses can win. Pennsylvania Representative-elect Chris Rabb, who worked on the compact as a state lawmaker, asserted that avoiding the measure due to potential lawsuits would set a dangerous precedent for governance and action.

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Opposition Arguments and Legal Risks

Opponents argue that the Electoral College is designed to protect federalism and prevent majoritarian tyranny. Daniel Lennington, Vice President of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, defended the founders' intent, noting that limiting pure democracy prevents autocratic rule by 51 percent of the population. The American Council for Capital Formation's Robert England warned that if the compact takes effect, his group has litigators ready to challenge it, arguing that states cannot give away their electoral representation. Jasper Hendricks, a 2016 Democratic presidential elector, also criticized the compact, claiming it would force states to ignore their own voters and invite endless litigation.

Executive Uncertainty and Next Steps

Nevada Gov.-elect Aaron Ford has not yet committed to approving the NPVIC, with his spokesperson stating his focus remains on lowering costs. Ford vetoed a similar measure in 2019 when he was governor, citing concerns about diminishing the role of smaller states. Michigan Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment, leaving the status of Michigan's participation uncertain. The next steps involve legislative sessions in the newly controlled states, where proponents will push to finalize the compact's adoption, setting the stage for potential Supreme Court challenges.