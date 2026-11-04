Democrats Win Congress: New Student Loan Proposals Face Trump Veto

Control of Congress shifts to Democrats, enabling new bills on student loan interest and repayment. However, President Trump retains veto power over any legislative changes to federal debt policy.

Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate following the midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the legislative landscape for federal student loan policy. The new Congress is scheduled to take office in January, initiating a period of renewed activity on stalled proposals that aim to restructure how Americans manage educational debt. This victory provides the party with the procedural leverage to revisit issues that were previously blocked under Republican leadership.

New Proposals Aim to Cut Interest Costs

The most prominent measure introduced to address the burden of educational debt is the Student Loan Interest Elimination Act. This legislation was originally sponsored by Democratic Representative Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Democratic Senator Peter Welch of Vermont. Both lawmakers introduced their respective bills, House resolution H.R. 8045 and Senate resolution S. 4169, on March 24. The proposal seeks to remove interest entirely from federal student loans and create an Education Affordability Trust Fund to support borrowers facing financial hardship.

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Another significant proposal gaining traction is the Lowering Student Loans Act, introduced by Democratic Representative Mike Thompson of California. This bill, identified as H.R. 7810, was also filed in March with the goal of capping interest rates at a fixed 2 percent for covered federal loans. Representative Thompson argued that high interest rates cause balances to grow even when borrowers are making payments, stating that this legislation offers a targeted fix to help individuals pay down principal faster and achieve long-term financial stability.

Legislative Process and Committee Hurdles

Under the previous Republican-controlled Congress, these proposals remained stuck at the committee referral stage without reaching a full floor vote. The Student Loan Interest Elimination Act and the Lowering Student Loans Act both passed initial introductions but failed to advance through the legislative machinery controlled by the opposing party. With Democrats now holding the majority, these bills are expected to receive committee hearings and have a realistic pathway to debate on the House and Senate floors for the first time.

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Michael Ryan, a finance expert and founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek that Democrats are expected to push back against the 2025 borrowing limits established by current law. He noted that the party will likely expand Pell Grants and revisit repayment protections and interest rates. However, Ryan cautioned that borrowers expecting widespread loan forgiveness should temper their expectations, noting that legislative changes do not automatically alter monthly payment obligations for millions of consumers.

Presidential Veto Remains Primary Obstacle

Despite gaining congressional power, Democrats face a formidable barrier in the form of President Donald Trump, who remains in the White House. Any legislation passed by the new Democratic Congress faces the likelihood of a presidential veto, as the administration is still in effect at the Department of Education. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, pointed out that while some lawmakers may support interest rate caps, the issue remains contentious among Americans who view debt alleviation as unfair to those who did not take out loans.

The legislative reality is that passing a bill through Congress is only the first step. To become law, student loan reforms must secure Trump's signature or require a supermajority vote in both chambers to override a veto. This dynamic means that even with Democratic control of both chambers, the scope of immediate policy changes will be limited to what can survive a presidential challenge or be embedded within broader spending negotiations.

Oversight and Future Policy Directions

Beyond passing new laws, the Democratic majority can utilize its position to conduct more stringent oversight of the Education Department. This includes investigating how federal student loan policies are implemented and negotiating spending legislation that could indirectly affect borrower protections. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed under Republican control, dramatically reshaped federal student loan policy through changes to repayment plans and borrowing options, setting a new baseline for future debates.

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The Lowering Student Loans Act specifically targets rates on new loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2026, while also lowering rates on existing loans carrying higher percentages. This dual approach aims to help both current borrowers and future college students. However, the permanence of a 2 percent rate remains contingent on overcoming the veto threat, leaving the ultimate fate of these proposals uncertain as the new Congress convenes in the coming months.