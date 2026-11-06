Democrats Win Congress Despite Republican Redistricting Push

Democrats won both the House and Senate on Tuesday despite redistricting efforts earlier this year by Republicans to improve the party's chances of retaining its majorities.The Details: Republicans re...

Democrats won both the House and Senate on Tuesday despite redistricting efforts earlier this year by Republicans to improve the party's chances of retaining its majorities..

This included three targeted seats in Florida, two in Texas and one in each Ohio, Alabama and North Carolina. Democrats also won seats from their own redistricting efforts, including one in Utah and five in California's Republican-held districts. Republicans only flipped one House seat, which was in Maine. Nationwide redistricting began earlier this year after President Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw the state's congressional map in the hopes of gaining five additional House seats.

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Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee followed suit. Democrats responded with their own efforts to redraw district lines in Utah and California. While the Supreme Courtthat Democratic wins"washed right over" and"swamped" Trump's redistricting efforts. It paralleled quotes from Republican leaders who hoped for flipping even one seat by saying,"When the dust cleared…they didn't even manage that.

" Thewrote,"No map could have produced a Republican advantage strong enough to withstand such a Democratic wave. " It also cited the elections in Texas and North Carolina, saying these states best demonstrated"the futility of the Republicans' plan. ", but focused more broadly on the negative impacts of Trump's unilateral executive actions, which Klein said has"led to an escalating tit for tat over obstructing the party in power.

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"that with Democrats' wins, they could replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote before the 2028 presidential election – without needing to amend the Constitution. Republicans tried to redraw congressional maps to tilt more seats in their favor. Democrats captured many of the new districts instead. The unprecedented national Republican effort to reshape US House districts across the country failed on Tuesday, as the party's intended seawall was swept aside by a Democratic tsunami.

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