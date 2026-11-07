Democrats weighing run for 2028 Senate

As Pa. Senator John Fetterman faces re-election in 2028, Democrats weigh out who could possibly run to unseat him.

With the 2026 election over, there are new cues about what the potential field for Pennsylvania’s 2028 Senate race will look like when Senator John Fetterman is up for re-election.

After Democrats took control of the House this week, Congressman Brendan Boyle from Philadelphia said he will not run for the Senate – pointing to his new role as chair of the House budget committee.

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“Simply put, at the end of the day it became a more obvious decision – I could have a much bigger impact on policy as the chairman of the budget committee than as a freshman member of the Senate,” Boyle said in an interview airing on NBC10 at Issue this Sunday and in an upcoming episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk. Boyle also said that in the position as budget chair he would be able to bring resources home to Philadelphia.

Asked if there is anyone being talked about that he would like to see run, Boyle didn’t back a specific potential candidate.

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“Well I would not like John Fetterman to be the 2028 nominee, I’ve made that clear,” he said. “I think there will be a lot of talented people who look at this. I have no doubt that we will have a Democratic nominee in 2028 for the Senate who reflects my values and my views on issues - that’s important to me - and I have to say that’s not a worry of mine.

” Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who represents parts of Montgomery and Berks counties and was just elected to a fifth term, indicated in a statement to NBC10 that she is still weighing the options. She said the midterm election was a reminder of the pain American families and businesses are feeling but also “a message of moral clarity – of hope. ”“These are not normal times.

The American people have spoken — They demand leaders who are relentlessly focused on lowering costs, making healthcare affordable, upholding the rule of law, and restoring decency to our government,” Dean said in the statement.

“As we head into the 120th Congress — with resounding Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and Senate — I will continue to evaluate where I can do the most good for my constituents, for Pennsylvanians, and for our country. ” A source familiar with Pa. state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta’s thinking says he is making a decision between running for the U.S. Senate and making another run to be Pennsylvania’s auditor general.

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The choice was described as 50-50 right now as Kenyatta decides which path to take. Kenyatta has run for both positions before – running against Fetterman in the Democratic primary in 2022 and then for auditor general in 2024. Other potential Democratic candidates for the seat include Congressman Chris Deluzio, who represents the Pittsburgh area. Politico reported this fall that Deluzio said he was giving it “serious thought. ”