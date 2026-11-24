Medicare for All is turning from a progressive campaign slogan into a policy goal of the incoming Democratic majority on Capitol Hill.

Medicare for All is turning from a progressive campaign slogan into a policy goal of the incoming Democratic majority on Capitol Hill. Several top leaders, including expected House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, are voicing support for an incremental first step to universal coverage — allowing younger Americans to access Medicare, which provides health insurance to those age 65 and older and to people with disabilities.

They are also backing adding dental, vision and hearing coverage, the current lack of which has long been considered among Medicare’s biggest shortcomings. And in an unexpected move, President Donald Trump reposted on Saturday a screenshot of incoming Democratic Sen. Abdul El-Sayed’s post of a gold “Trumpcare” card. Establishing Medicare for All was one of El-Sayed’s key talking points during his campaign for a Michigan Senate seat.

Also read Democrats Pursue Medicare for All and Medicaid Restoration in New Congress

El-Sayed had posted on X the Trumpcare card earlier this month as an indication he’s willing to work with the president to guarantee healthcare “from cradle to grave. ” A White House spokeswoman blasted the idea in a statement to Fox News, calling it Medicare for None. While letting more Americans enroll in Medicare is not the sweeping overhaul of the US healthcare system that Vermont Sen.

Bernie Sanders has long championed, some Democrats are positioning it as a way to make healthcare more affordable — as they repeatedly promised to do on the campaign trail. But don’t expect to see Medicare for More legislation move swiftly through Congress in the next year, if at all.

Many hurdles lie in the way, namely the cost of such a package and a divided caucus, as well as Trump, who vacillates between saying he’ll work with the Democrats and he’ll veto their bills.

“A challenge with Medicare for All proposals has always been how do you get from here to there,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president at KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group. Expanding Medicare Advocates of universal healthcare have long looked to Medicare as a springboard for broadening access to coverage. While Sanders’ Medicare for All plan would eliminate private insurance and have the federal government cover everyone, other proposals are less extreme.

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Democrats are still far from coalescing around a single measure, but momentum is building for legislation that would lower Medicare’s eligibility age. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, introduced in November the “Medicare at 50 Act. ” It would allow the more than 58 million Americans ages 50 to 64 to buy into the program.

“For too many folks in their 50s and early 60s, finding affordable health insurance means paying through the nose or going without the coverage they need altogether,” she said in a statement. Similarly, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal unveiled the “Improving Medicare Coverage Act” last month that would let people sign up for Medicare starting at 50.

Meanwhile, a bill floated last month by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, would open Medicare to anyone who wants to enroll. The “Medicare for America Act” would also place limits on premiums and out-of-pocket expenses and provide a broader array of benefits, including long-term care, dental, vision and hearing. Jeffries hasn’t committed to one proposal but said in a news conference in mid-November that Congress should lower the eligibility age, expand benefits and cover all kids.

“Those are bold actions, meaningful actions, important actions that can be taken on our march toward universal health coverage,” he said. Notably, Jeffries told NBC over the summer that he does not currently support Medicare for All and pointed to restoring the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, which lapsed at the end of last year, as a way to improve healthcare affordability. Oregon Sen.

Ron Wyden, who is expected to lead the powerful Senate Finance Committee next year, told reporters earlier this month that he supports lowering Medicare’s eligibility age and plans to solicit ideas from members about bold ways to fix the nation’s broken healthcare system. Wyden reiterated his support for Medicare for All, which he only began backing this year.

• Source: CNN " data-fave-thumbnails="{"big": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/videothumbnails/50687388-94589764-generated-thumbnail.jpg?c=16x9" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/videothumbnails/50687388-94589764-generated-thumbnail.jpg?c=16x9" } }" data-vr-video="false" data-show-html="" data-byline-html=" By Dana Bash " data-timestamp-html=" PUBLISHED Nov 24, 2026, 5:00 AM ET " data-check-event-based-preview="" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-network-id="" data-publish-date="2026-11-08T16:09:53.935Z" data-video-section="politics" data-canonical-url="https://www.cnn.com/2026/11/08/politics/video/bernie-sanders-medicare-for-all-sotu" data-branding-key="" data-video-slug="bernie-sanders-medicare-for-all-sotu" data-first-publish-slug="bernie-sanders-medicare-for-all-sotu" data-video-tags="sotu" data-breakpoints='{"video-resource--media-extra-large": 660}' data-display-video-cover="true" data-details=""> Video Ad Feedback Senator Bernie Sanders: Medicare for All is 'something we must do' 7:00 • Source: CNN Senator Bernie Sanders: Medicare for All is 'something we must do' 7:00 Sanders said he is pleased that Jeffries supports broadening access to Medicare and beefing up benefits — both of which are part of the first step in the senator’s four-stage Medicare for All plan.

“The word is getting out that it is no longer, from a political point of view, from a policy point of view, good enough to tinker around the edges,” Sanders told reporters. Costly idea A primary hurdle for any Medicare expansion is the price tag — which would likely necessitate a tax hike to cover the bill.

Just reducing Medicare’s eligibility age to 62 would cost between $388 billion and $1.8 trillion over a decade, depending on whether employers continue to offer job-based coverage to the newly eligible, said Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the right-leaning American Action Forum, who called the idea a bad and unaffordable policy.

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“Everyone should be worried about the cost,” he said. “These are not little numbers. ” Just how much the federal government would have to shoulder also depends on how the program would be designed. Allowing younger people to buy into Medicare would likely be more costly for them since they could be required to pay most, if not all, of the premium, but it would be less expensive for taxpayers.

Reducing the eligibility age would be far more expensive for the federal government, which picks up the bulk of Medicare’s cost. And these pricey proposals come at a time when Medicare’s trust fund for hospitalization is already facing insolvency in 2033. The trust fund, which is supported by a payroll tax, was not designed to cover a broader population, Levitt said.

Democrats will also have to unify around a single proposal, which may not be easy since the caucus is divided between moderate Democrats who want to tread lightly and progressive lawmakers — including several newly elected ones such as El-Sayed — who are calling for wholesale changes.

“These are slogans being thrown out,” said Debbie Curtis, managing director at Cozen O’Connor, a strategy firm, who helped develop the Affordable Care Act as a congressional staffer. “When you start to write them down on paper, you start to see the real choices that have to be made. ” Plus, Democrats will have their hands full with trying to reverse the historic cuts to Medicaid in the Republicans’ “big beautiful bill” and to restore Obamacare’s enhanced premium subsidies.

Both of these are even higher on incoming leaders’ priority list. Related article Obamacare and Medicare enrollment signage in downtown Quakertown, Pennsylvania, on October 17, 2026. Obamacare continues to shrink as enrollment opens for 2027 7 min read Lawmakers will also likely have to contend with opposition from the healthcare industry and employers, though each could potentially benefit from an expansion of Medicare.

Insurers may not want enrollment in job-based plans to shrink, though they could benefit from more people signing up for Medicare Advantage policies if younger Americans were allowed to join Medicare. Providers could balk at having more patients enrolled in Medicare, which generally pays less than private insurance, but could benefit if fewer Americans were uninsured.

And employers might be happy to offload some older workers, who tend to be sicker and more expensive, onto the government, but they may not support the proposal if Congress levies a tax on them to pay for it. While it’s unlikely that the Democrats will be able to broaden access to Medicare in the next two years, they can use the time to determine what type of expansion to support in the 2028 presidential election.

“Most of this I see as laying the groundwork for the 121st Congress, when there will hopefully be a Democratic president,” Curtis said. “You use these two years to try to build toward that effort, which then will become part of the campaign. ”