Democrats tout legislative trifecta win after flipping PA Senate, expanding House hold

Pennsylvania Democrats appear to have secured a legislative trifecta over the Commonwealth for the first time since the early 1990s.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 3: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro declares victory in his reelection bid during a speech at an election-night event at the Penn Harris Hotel Harrisburg on November 3, 2026 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Shapiro is being challenged by Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Pennsylvania Democrats appear to have secured a legislative trifecta over the Commonwealth for the first time since the early 1990s after appearing to flip the Senate while holding on to power in the House of Representatives and the governor's race.

Also read Trump Midterm Referendum: Democrats Eye House and Senate Control

“For the first time in decades, Pennsylvanians used their power tonight to flip the state Senate so that we can deliver even more results for our communities,” said Shapiro. “Now, with a Democratic trifecta, we’ll be able to get even more stuff done — from raising the minimum wage and lowering costs, to giving survivors their day in court, to building more housing and codifying abortion rights.

I’m proud of the work we’ve done to win up and down the ballot and to have supported Chris Thomas, Eileen Hartnett Albillar, Mark Pinsley, and Brian Wrightson from Day One in their campaigns. I look forward to having them as strong partners in getting stuff done in Harrisburg and making real progress for all Pennsylvanians.

Advertisement

” The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee also released a statement celebrating Shapiro's victory while flipping the Senate from "red to blue" and expanding its majority in the House of Representatives. With Shapiro's reelection, the DLCC touted its first political trifecta in the state in decades, according to its statement.

“Democrats in Pennsylvania just delivered one of the most consequential victories of the night. By flipping the Pennsylvania Senate and winning a Democratic trifecta for the first time in nearly 50 years, the DLCC and Pennsylvania Democrats have shifted the landscape of state legislative and federal power in one of the most important states on the map. Tonight’s earth-shattering victory is undeniable proof that voters are fed up with the MAGA agenda.

“The DLCC has been working hand in hand with our partners in Pennsylvania for a decade to chip away at entrenched, toxic Republican majorities – tonight, the voters delivered a decisive win that will shape the future for years to come.

” Democratic Party Chair Eugene DePasquale also celebrated the trifecta win by adding the following statement: “Tonight, Pennsylvanians made history — putting an end to decades of Republicans standing in the way of progress for our Commonwealth and electing a Democratic trifecta that’s ready to get to work on Day One and work with Governor Shapiro to deliver for working people in Harrisburg by raising the minimum wage, codifying protections for reproductive rights, and implementing policies to make housing more affordable.

Advertisement

"With polling places now closed in Pennsylvania, results are starting to come in for this year's races. Live election results are available here. A 24-year-old from Lewisberry who ran in the New York City Marathon died two miles from the finish line on Sunday, after collapsing near the 24-mile marker closCheck out CBS 21's voting guide, which includes information on how to find your polling place and which candidates will appear on your ballot. Democratic Sen.

James Malone flipped Pennsylvania's 36th District in a special election in 2025, but now he has to defend it in a historically red district.