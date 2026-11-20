A new majority on the State Board of Education could revisit decisions involving religion, history and classroom materials as textbook debates approach.

A new majority on the State Board of Education could revisit decisions involving religion, history and classroom materials as textbook debates approach. Big changes could be coming to Texas classrooms and the textbooks students use.

After years of Republican control, Democrats will hold the majority on the Texas State Board of Education following November’s election. NBC 5 Political Reporter Phil Prazan examines what the change in leadership could mean for education policy across Texas. A major political shift is coming to the Texas State Board of Education, potentially changing what millions of public school students learn in classrooms across the state.

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After years of Republican control, Democrats will take the majority on the 15-member board in January, following the November election. Their representation will double from four members to eight. Several board committees met Thursday in Austin, where the approaching change in leadership is raising questions about whether recent education policies will remain in place. Mary Castle, a representative of Texas Values, a religious liberty nonprofit, said the narrow Democratic majority could make individual board members especially influential.

"Especially with such a slim majority. Any one member could be that swing vote that could swing it the other direction," Castle said. Castle expressed concern that the incoming board could reverse decisions made under Republican leadership emphasizing Christianity, Texas history and American history in classroom instruction. Recent changes highlighted in the debate include mandatory Bible readings in social studies, criticism of Islam and the elimination of a sixth-grade world cultures course.

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"It does raise concern for a lot of constituents and voters and parents about certain issues when it comes to religious materials in the curriculum or when it comes to what they feel as patriotic social studies standards," Castle said. Rocio Fierro Perez, political director of the Texas Freedom Network, a liberal watchdog organization, said the election results signal a desire for a different approach to education policy.

"We heard the mandate that people wanted change. Plain and simple. We're not here to get into these culture wars," Fierro Perez said. She believes the new majority will give educators and academic experts a greater role in shaping classroom instruction, rather than political and religious organizations.

"I think we're going to bring back experts. We're going to bring back teachers that are going to be guiding curriculum. They're the ones that actually know what is happening in the classroom," Fierro Perez said. Although science textbooks and social studies curriculum standards have already been approved, decisions involving mathematics and social studies textbooks remain pending.

Any resulting changes to classroom materials could be implemented by the 2030-31 school year. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.