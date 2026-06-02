Democrats to stick with scandal-ridden Senate candidate due to Trump's behavior

Network political commentator Van Jones has stated that Democrats will be supporting scandal-ridden Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner due to the actions of President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Jones believes that the standards have dropped so low due to Trump's behavior that Democrats are now sticking with a candidate who has been involved in scandals. He added that the Republican Party has done nothing to stop Trump's behavior, which has led to a complete derangement of the President. As a result, Democrats are looking to replace Sen. Collins with someone who will fight against Trump's actions.

Monday on CNN's The Source network political commentator Van Jones said Democrats were sticking with scandal-ridden Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner because Sen Susan Collins R-ME won't stop completely deranged President Donald Trump Jones said You know I don't like this kind of stuff in that you know there used to be a time where character mattered a lot more But where we are now I remember Bill Clinton He had a bunch of scandals and the party said you know what We are more concerned about end of Republican rule in DC and they rallied behind Bill Clinton I think you guys see the same thing in Maine I think the problem you have now is just that the the standards have dropped so low because of Trump's behavior you got a crazy guy running for the Senate in Texas who've been impeached and then all terrible stuff So the standards are just falling down through the floorboards And I don't think the Democrats are going to run away from them but it doesn't make me very happy He added I think at the end of the day we're going to stick with this guy I just I understand what you're saying but the reality is the Republican Party has done literally nothing zero zilch nada nothing as Donald Trump has run all over the place made billions of dollars broken every norm you know half the time wants to break the law and just seems completely deranged And Susan Collins has done nothing about it No Republicans have done anything about it And Democrats are going to want to replace her with somebody who will figh.

Monday on CNN's The Source network political commentator Van Jones said Democrats were sticking with scandal-ridden Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner because Sen Susan Collins R-ME won't stop completely deranged President Donald Trump Jones said You know I don't like this kind of stuff in that you know there used to be a time where character mattered a lot more But where we are now I remember Bill Clinton He had a bunch of scandals and the party said you know what We are more concerned about end of Republican rule in DC and they rallied behind Bill Clinton I think you guys see the same thing in Maine I think the problem you have now is just that the the standards have dropped so low because of Trump's behavior you got a crazy guy running for the Senate in Texas who've been impeached and then all terrible stuff So the standards are just falling down through the floorboards And I don't think the Democrats are going to run away from them but it doesn't make me very happy He added I think at the end of the day we're going to stick with this guy I just I understand what you're saying but the reality is the Republican Party has done literally nothing zero zilch nada nothing as Donald Trump has run all over the place made billions of dollars broken every norm you know half the time wants to break the law and just seems completely deranged And Susan Collins has done nothing about it No Republicans have done anything about it And Democrats are going to want to replace her with somebody who will figh





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