Democrats Target Vulnerable House Republicans Over Frozen Farm Grants

House Majority PAC plans to hold accountable Republicans who represent agricultural districts and haven't acted on the Trump administration's freeze of USDA grants.

The Trump administration's decision to freeze US Department of Agriculture grants is leaving some farmers in a difficult position. Now, a significant Democratic group is aiming to make this issue a focal point in the upcoming campaign. In a memo obtained exclusively by Business Insider, House Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with House Democrats , states their intention to hold accountable several House Republicans facing potentially competitive reelection bids in 2026.

The memo reads, 'Multiple vulnerable House Republicans representing tens of thousands of farms are now standing by as Trump freezes hundreds of millions of dollars of funding that American farmers were promised.' It continues, 'House Republicans are leaving American farmers out to dry, and will have some explaining to do next week when they head back to their districts.' On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order halting the disbursement of funds authorized by Democrats' landmark 2022 climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act, to allow the administration time to review their alignment with Trump's priorities. Some of this funding was earmarked for grants and loans from the Department of Agriculture for environmental improvements, and farmers have expressed concern about not receiving the money they were previously assured of. This issue persists even after Trump's initial move to halt all federal grants was rescinded. A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture informed Business Insider that the agency would communicate with 'interested parties' once Brooke Rollins, Trump's nominee to lead the department, was confirmed by the Senate and 'has the opportunity to analyze these reviews.' The spokesperson stated, 'The Trump Administration rightfully has asked for a comprehensive review of all contracts, work, and personnel across all federal agencies. Anything that violates the President's Executive Orders will be subject for review.' House Majority PAC identified nine Republicans as targets, including: Representatives Miller-Meeks, Nunn, Van Orden, Crawford, Latham, Curtis, Eshoo, Salmon, and Pfluger. Each lawmaker represents a district encompassing thousands of farmers, according to 2022 US Department of Agriculture data. Three of them — Miller-Meeks, Nunn, and Van Orden — represent over 25,000 farmers each. None of the lawmakers targeted by House Majority PAC responded to Business Insider's request for comment for this story.While it remains uncertain whether the PAC will ultimately invest significantly in this particular issue, they are poised to be a key player in the midterms, where Democrats would only need to flip a few seats to regain the majority in the House. In 2024, the group spent over $256 million. It also provides an early glimpse into how Democrats plan to politically capitalize on some of Trump's administration's early moves, which have heavily revolved around government funding.In a statement for this story, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly did not directly address when the funds would be unfrozen but referenced other issues that farmers might face. 'The Biden administration crushed American agriculture with regulatory uncertainty, crippling inflation, trade imbalances, and radical environmental policies. Thankfully, President Trump is already delivering relief by unleashing American energy and cutting ten regulations for every new regulation,' Kelly said. 'He will continue to make all agencies more efficient to better serve the American people, including our hardworking farmers.





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FARMERS USDA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HOUSE MAJORITY PAC ELECTIONS DEMOCRATS REPUBLICANS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minnesota House in Political Turmoil: Democrats and Republicans Clash Over Majority ControlA power struggle is unfolding in the Minnesota House of Representatives as Democrats and Republicans dispute majority control.

Read more »

Stephen Miller Urges House Republicans to Target Sanctuary CitiesStephen Miller, a former Trump immigration adviser, urged House Republicans to find new ways to cut funding for sanctuary cities and states during a closed-door meeting. He also called for increased border enforcement.

Read more »

Minnesota House Gridlock: Democrats Boycott, Republicans Face Supreme Court ChallengeA partisan power struggle has paralyzed the Minnesota House of Representatives as Democrats boycott legislative sessions to prevent Republicans from exploiting their temporary one-seat majority. The standoff stems from a contested election and a delayed special election, leaving the House in limbo. The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether it should intervene in the dispute, with Democrats arguing for a higher quorum and Republicans maintaining their majority is sufficient.

Read more »

Minnesota House Stalemate: Democrats Boycott, Republicans Push for Control Amid Quorum DisputeThe Minnesota State House is paralyzed by a power struggle between Republicans and Democrats following a successful challenge to a Democratic representative's residency. Republicans, holding 67 seats, are attempting to govern despite a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that requires a quorum of 68. Democrats are boycotting sessions, demanding a power-sharing agreement.

Read more »

House Republicans reject Democrats' attempt to subpoena Elon MuskHouse Oversight Committee Republicans on Wednesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to summon DOGE head Elon Musk for testimony.

Read more »

House Republicans reject Democrats' attempt to subpoena Elon MuskHouse Oversight Committee Republicans on Wednesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to summon DOGE head Elon Musk for testimony.

Read more »