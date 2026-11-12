Newly elected Democrats begin governance after historic 549-seat gain. Trump threatens Iran while making unfounded election claims. Watch for oversight battles ahead.

Donald Trump is threatening to destroy the rest of Iran while top Democrats vow that ending war will be one of their first priorities. This geopolitical tension emerges against the backdrop of the biggest blue wave in fifty years. The Democratic Party has taken control of the House and Senate after flipping 549 legislative seats. This shift ends thirteen supermajorities and creates at least six new Democratic trifectas. The party now governs three quarters of Americans.

New Democratic Control Takes Effect

This week provided the first sightings of new Congressional Democrats arriving at the Capitol for orientation. They are fresh from historic wins that reflect diverse America. Incoming Oversight Chair Robert Garcia leads the charge in enforcing constitutional duties. He received a mob-like letter from Trump attorney Todd Blanche. The letter warned that Democrats undertaking oversight may cross into criminality. The letter cited no criminal statute because none exists. A lawyer described this as a ham-fisted stab at intimidation.

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Trump Legal Team Challenges Oversight

Todd Blanche looked worried before stating he was not interested in explaining. He claimed Democrats had extremely troubling rhetoric with no basis. Blanche serves as America's top law enforcement official. He previously represented Trump as his personal lawyer. Blanche argued that enforcing the law is extortion. He claimed there are no impeachable acts by the victims of this process. This approach provides Democrats with ammunition for subpoenas. One lawyer noted that the D-team will win prizes.

Election Integrity Disputes Continue

Trump continues to argue that voters made the wrong choice. He devised creative math to falsely argue the Alaska race is over. He claimed Dan Sullivan won by a lot. Josh Hawley called for Christians to meet the election with a fast. He scheduled this for December 15 at the Capitol. Trump also mentioned bringing UFC fighters to defend against the Lunatic Left. He said he was just kidding after people rejected the idea. He had the wrong Dana White because that Dana White is Black.

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Investigative Capacity Builds Momentum

Dems are working to reverse disastrous cuts in ethical violations. They have been building investigative staffs from a large pool of former career prosecutors. These prosecutors were purged by Trump but know where the bodies are. They cannot shred institutional memory because the staff just changed employers. Trump claimed he would boost zealots tied to calamitous policies. He cited Goebbels Miller as a literal Nazi with cornered animals clinging to history. Miller is an inept cartoon ghoul of a man who fomented carnage.

Market and Political Fallout

The 13 percent net gain was the largest margin of victory since 1926. It represents a once-in-a-century margin for rejection of any party since Watergate. Trump insisted the election was not honest. He whined about creative math and false claims. The MAGA response to failures is to cry mean wolf. They argue that embracing congressional oversight is a crime. This happens months before the fact. Trump is a dead clown walking with no responsibility. His minions scramble like pigs in the mire. They grasp thorny new realities that accountability is not revenge.