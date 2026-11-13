Democrats Take Control as Trump Orders Vance to Focus on Domestic Crime

Following historic midterm gains, Democrats gather in Denver to plan legislative agendas while President Trump directs Vice President JD Vance to shift focus from Iran to domestic crime investigations.

U.S. Senator-elect Josh Turek of Iowa, U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Brooks of Pennsylvania, U.S. Rep.-elect Paige Cognetti of Pennsylvania, and U.S. Rep.-elect Jamie Ager of North Carolina are among the Democratic leaders gathering in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The group is attending the What's Next conference hosted by Majority Democrats to chart the party's future after a historic electoral victory that shifted the balance of power in Washington.

Democratic Conference Plots Congressional Strategy

The two-day event marks a significant turning point for the Democratic Party as it transitions from opposition to holding majorities in both chambers of Congress. Fresh off their best electoral performance in half a century, officials and strategists are convening to determine how to utilize their new control over at least 12 state legislative chambers. Mitch Landrieu, the former Democratic mayor of New Orleans, stated that the political fog has lifted and it is now time to rebuild the foundation of the nation. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico urged the party to work with President Donald Trump immediately, noting that voters are hungry for results and cannot wait for the current administration to conclude its term.

Also read Pence delivers scathing rebuke of Vance's Iran war assessment, blames Trump policies for GOP losses

Justice Department Faces Congressional Scrutiny

The sweeping Democratic gains have immediately triggered an expected onslaught of investigations into the Justice Department. For nearly two years, the department has functioned as an extension of the White House without being checked by a Republican-controlled Congress. During this period, it pursued investigations into President Donald Trump's enemies, dismissed waves of career employees, and defended administration stances that judges repeatedly deemed legally dubious. Attorney General Todd Blanche has stated that the department will cooperate with Congress but insists it will not back down from the Republican president's agenda. Meanwhile, a top aide recently informed prosecutors on a call to prepare for a wartime footing, and a U.S. attorney publicly warned a top Democrat about the planned congressional inquiries.

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Trump Directs Vance to Shift Focus to Domestic Issues

President Donald Trump publicly directed Vice President JD Vance to change his public messaging strategy following his own blunt analysis of the election results. Trump stated that Vance should talk less about the war with Iran and devote more attention to corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states. Vance's previous comments linking Republican losses to the economic reverberations of the Iran conflict were gaining significant traction, but the President is now pushing for a different narrative that targets domestic policy failures in blue areas.

Scott Colom Praised for Courting MAGA Voters

In a rare display of bipartisan acknowledgment, Trump praised Mississippi's Sen.-elect Scott Colom for his direct engagement with hardcore MAGA supporters. During a recent campaign stop in Corinth, Mississippi, Trump had previously attacked Colom as a Marxist radical and a fake. However, on Thursday, Trump appeared on Stephen A. Smith's Straight Shooter podcast to commend the 43-year-old local prosecutor. Trump noted that Colom demonstrated significant chutzpah by campaigning on a ten-mile line of supporters at a Republican rally, telling each person about his campaign. Trump credited Colom's ability to capitalize on electorally discontent with the economy for his successful underdog victory.