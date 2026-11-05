Democrats Sweep Congress: New Power, New Challenges

Following a historic election night victory, Democrats have secured control of both chambers of Congress, prompting questions about how they will translate their majority into legislative action and investigations while navigating potential conflicts with the incoming Trump administration.

Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, raising questions about how they plan to deliver results come January. Democrats are celebrating a historic Election Night sweep, winning control of both chambers of Congress and dramatically shifting the balance of power in Washington.

The question now is how Democrats will use their newfound power, and whether they can deliver on the promises that helped propel them to victory. ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke with both California U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla at Governor-elect Xavier Becerra's Election Night party.

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However, they're also leaving the door open to investigations, as the party faces its next big test: turning an Election Night landslide into results. A blue tsunami swept the nation Tuesday night, setting up a major check on Trump's power in his final two years in office. But what comes next is the real test.

"The challenge for the Democrats going forward is to understand that the voters didn't necessarily embrace them and their message, as much as they simply rejected Trump and the Republicans," said Dan Schnur, political professor at UC Berkeley and University of Southern California. With control of both chambers, Democrats can launch investigations, issue subpoenas and advance their legislative agenda. But doing so could be a challenge.

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"I'll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive. But I have the power of the veto, so," Trump said in a recent interview about the midterm elections.

"I want to see Democrats focus on cost of living. So, our oversight should be focused on the corruption that is resulted in driving up prices for people," he said.

"There's cabinet members and other administration officials that also deserve scrutiny, deserve an investigation, deserve to come before Congress under oath and be held accountable," he said. "You're going to have to have a proactive affirmative agenda to make the case for why people are voting for you, not just against your opposition," he said. "I think it's pretty clear that a Democratic Congress and Republican president aren't going to get a great deal done," Schnur said.

Both analysts warned that Democrats shouldn't mistake this landslide for a longterm shift in voter loyalty. They say the next two years will be critical in determining whether the party can hold onto those voters heading into the 2028 presidential election.