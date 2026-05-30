Democrats Suddenly Have a Real Shot at Flipping the Senate

When the midterms cycle started, the Senate looked secure for the GOP. But after many lucky breaks for Democrats, it’s now a toss-up.

had carried by at least 11 percent. One of the other two was held by two-term Republican senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a state that Trump had carried three times.

The other was in Maine, wherehad won five times, usually by large margins. Two Democratic-held seats were in states Trump had also won, albeit a bit more narrowly, while another looked quite winnable by the right Republican. To flip the Senate under those circumstances, Democrats would have to defend their vulnerable seats, beat Collins, beat Tillis, and then reach into GOP territory to somehow find two more seats.

It seemed like too many balls to juggle without dropping one. Tillis got crossways with the White House and decided to retire. Trump cleared the GOP field in North Carolina for RNC chairman Michael Whatley, who had never run for office.

Then former Democratic governor, who ran a losing yet unusually competitive U.S. Senate campaign in 2024, decided to try again this year against Republican senator Pete Ricketts. Three well-funded Republicans entered the U.S. Senate race in Georgia and focused their attention on one another. At the same time, Democratic incumbentBy the time Paxton forced Cornyn into a runoff and then trounced him, the Senate landscape had been transformed. According to the authoritative, there are now eight competitive U.S. Senate contests.

Three lean Democratic; two lean Republican; and another three are pure toss-ups. If Democrats win the races they currently lead and sweep the toss-ups, they gain three net seats. Knocking off one of the lean-R seats would flip the Senate.

At the moment, James Talarico isIn addition, just outside the list of competitive Senate races are two Republican seats that could easily become competitive: Nebraska, where Osborn is posting impressive fundraising numbers, and Iowa, where the growing unpopularity of Trump and GOP governor This isn’t to say a Democratic Senate is anything like a lead-pipe cinch or that any specific prediction is secure. As Trump showed in 2024, close races can all go in one direction.

If Republicans sweep the toss-ups and Democrats and Republicans win the races they are currently expected to win, we’d have the same Senate composition that exists today. The GOP has far more institutional money to throw into key contests, though with candidates like Paxton, the party may need more than it ever imagined to keep them all competitive.

And consider this: If either party gets within one seat of Senate control, it could offer the sun and moon and stars to one of the other party’s potential defectors:How much does Senate control matter anyway? It certainly matters to Trump that he finish his term with a compliant upper chamber to confirm his executive- and judicial-branch nominees.

And if Republicans lose either congressional chamber, they also lose the power to use the budget-reconciliation process to pass party-line legislation that Democrats can’t filibuster, like the For Democrats, winning the Senate would end the painful era of powerlessness that began when Republicans gained a governing trifecta in 2024 and proceeded to pursue the most extreme partisan agenda in living memory. It would perhaps also represent a step toward a post-Trump future in which each election doesn’t potentially offer a lurch into semi-authoritarianism, culture war, and disillusionment of half the U.S. population.

Trump’s stupid vanity project died on Friday when a federal judge ordered that his name be removed from the living memorial to JFK. Five of the nine headliners have now dropped out. But “Ninja Rap” lovers can rejoice, because Vanilla Ice is definitely still performing. Tom Kean, Jr. has been calling party officials and signaling his imminent return as a report claims he was making stock trades during his absence.

Polls show Pratt has made the primary a three-way race. But he’d have a tough time against Karen Bass or Nithya Raman in November. What happened at her Bahamas wedding? Did she vote Biden?

How did her father know Epstein? Here’s a guide to the president’s newest daughter-in-law. The president is planning to go to a Knicks NBA Finals game, but is he a real fan? Here’s the evidence.

The mayor said his new Commission on Government Efficiency — or COGE — will be what Musk’s DOGE “should’ve been. ”Previewing her upcoming book, the former First Lady revealed she thought Joe Biden might have been drugged during his disastrous debate. The UFC is holding a cage match to celebrate America’s 250th . Here’s the fight card and photos of the Octagon on the South Lawn.

He looks a lot like Beto O’Rourke, who ultimately disappointed Democrats. But GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton is unusually vulnerable. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.





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