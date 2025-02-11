Democrats Stage Senate Marathon to Oppose Trump Budget Pick

Democratic senators employed a sustained protest on the Senate floor to resist President Trump's nominee for the White House budget office, Russell Vought. The move reflects growing concern over the Trump administration's authoritarian tendencies and the dismantling of key federal agencies by Elon Musk, an unelected billionaire.

Democrats launched a spirited protest against President Donald Trump 's nomination of Russell Vought to lead the White House budget office, extending their speeches on the floor of the U.S. Senate into the early hours of Thursday morning. The Democrats ' actions stemmed from growing concern over the Trump administration's authoritarian tendencies and the relentless assault on key federal agencies, spearheaded by the unelected billionaire Elon Musk .

Facing mounting pressure to employ every possible tactic to impede an administration they deem authoritarian, Democratic senators are prepared to utilize the full 30 hours of allotted debate time for Vought's nomination. Unless they concede and grant unanimous consent (UC) to expedite the process, a vote on Vought's confirmation will not occur until Thursday evening. As of this writing, the Democratic speeches are ongoing. \ Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), after delivering a one-hour speech on the Senate floor late Wednesday, declared, 'Americans voted each of us into office to fight for them. They do not expect us to roll over and play dead.' Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) used his floor time to expose Vought's alleged plan to 'gut programs for working families' and 'give massive tax giveaways to billionaires.' Experts and activists who have been advocating for the minority party to actively resist Trump and Musk's destructive campaign against the federal government viewed the marathon protest against Vought's nomination as a positive step, though insufficient in the face of the looming threat. \Andy Craig, an election policy fellow at the Rainey Center, wrote on social media, 'This is a start but, to be clear, still nowhere close to maximum obstruction.' He urged Democrats to implement a range of tactics to effectively hamstring the Senate's operations, including denying quorum, forcing repeated quorum calls, and exploiting procedural delays to obstruct Republican legislative agendas. Craig emphasized, 'Make them miserable.' While Democrats lack the votes to defeat Trump nominees outright, they can significantly impede the Senate's daily functioning through various strategies. The progressive advocacy group Indivisible outlines several effective methods: denying a quorum to completely halt Senate business, forcing Republicans to repeatedly prove they have a quorum, and making governing a frustrating experience for Republicans by keeping them entangled in procedural delays. Blocking unanimous consent requests can force lengthy roll-call votes, debates, and delays, even on the most mundane motions, consuming valuable floor time. It also hinders fast-track confirmations, potentially prolonging the vetting process for Trump's judicial nominees. Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin advised constituents to encourage their Democratic senators to emulate the tactics of a determined minority leader, stating, 'The easy way to think about this is when you're going and talking to your Democratic senator, you say 'Hey, imagine you are Mitch McConnell in the minority, and then do what that asshole would do.''





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEMOCRATS SENATE TRUMP NOMINEE RUSSELL VOUGHT OBSTRUCTION BUDGET OFFICE ELON MUSK FEDERAL AGENCIES AUTHORITARIANISM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive — Senate Sources: FBI, Senate Democrats Reason for Tulsi Gabbard’s Slow-Walked ConfirmationSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Democrats Stage Filibuster Against Trump's Budget PickSenate Democrats are protesting President Trump's nomination of Russell Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget. They are engaging in a marathon filibuster, criticizing Vought's extremist views and alleging the administration is waging an assault on federal agencies.

Read more »

Senate Democrats Urge DOJ to Preserve Records in Trump InvestigationsSenate Democrats are calling on the Justice Department to safeguard all records related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into former President Trump, fearing potential interference from a Trump administration.

Read more »

Accountable.US Urges Senate Democrats to Vet Trump Nominees ThoroughlyAs Senate Republicans aim to swiftly confirm President-elect Trump's national security cabinet nominees, government watchdog Accountable.US cautions Senate Democrats against 'fast-tracking' any nominee without comprehensive vetting. The organization expresses concern over reports that Trump's transition team is bypassing traditional FBI background checks for some Cabinet picks, raising questions about the thoroughness of the vetting process.

Read more »

Exclusive — ‘The Schumer Precedent’: Tom Cotton Smashes Senate Democrats for Holding Up Trump Cabinet ConfirmationsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Senate Democrats’ efforts to delay Trump Cabinet votes will cost them their weekendPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »