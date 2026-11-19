A faction of Democratic Senators demands stopping war funding by Dec 11, while senior leaders warn a December shutdown would cause political chaos and travel disruptions.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has ignited a significant internal conflict within the Democratic Party by leading a coalition that refuses to vote for any short-term government funding bill unless it explicitly cuts off money for the ongoing war in Iran. This hardline strategy directly challenges the December 11 deadline for government funding and has drawn sharp rebuke from senior Democratic leadership who fear the political consequences of a shutdown just weeks before the new Congress assumes power in January.

The four-senator coalition spearheading this effort includes Van Hollen, who is currently challenging Senator Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate Majority Leader in the incoming Congress, alongside Senators Bernie Sanders, Michael Bennet, and Tammy Duckworth. In a joint statement released on November 12, the group declared they would not accept a spending package that fails to restrict the Trump administration from using appropriated funds for the conflict, which has now persisted for 255 days.

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Van Hollen has framed the issue as a direct mandate from voters, arguing that the American people have spoken clearly against the war that President Trump initially promised would end in weeks. He stated that voting to provide billions of additional dollars for what he termed a war of choice would be an abdication of Congressional responsibility and warned that if the president chooses to shut down the government to continue the war, that decision rests solely with the executive branch.

Despite the unified front from the progressive wing, prominent Democratic leaders have voiced strong opposition to using a government shutdown as a lever for foreign policy changes. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters that no one she has spoken with believes a shutdown makes sense at this time, describing the strategy as impractical and politically dangerous for a party about to take control of both chambers.

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Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado echoed these concerns, describing the prospect of a shutdown just before the holiday season as a tough nut and a dire situation that would likely alienate voters. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey emphasized the need for a balanced approach, stating that while ending the war is vital, funding the government must also be prioritized to avoid the political fallout that previous shutdowns have caused.

The Republican response to this Democratic infighting has been swift and dismissive, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota labeling Van Hollen's demand as short-sighted and unrealistic. Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats until the new Congress is sworn in on January 3, meaning they require at least seven Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster on any funding bill, giving the minority party significant leverage in negotiations.

A Senate Republican aide warned that a December shutdown could severely disrupt holiday travel, citing the negative impact of air traffic controller absences during the previous 43-day shutdown. This warning gained particular traction following a recent telecommunications outage that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights nationwide for more than four hours, raising concerns about infrastructure stability during a potential government lapse.

Other senior Democratic officials have stopped short of endorsing the hardline stance, leaving the final outcome of the December 11 deadline highly uncertain. Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, stated that she is exploring all options but did not commit to withholding votes, while Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz argued that Democrats should focus on pushing for a pause on cuts from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act rather than risking a shutdown.

Polling data suggests that while opposition to the war in Iran is widespread, with 71 percent of Americans wanting the incoming Democratic Congress to pass legislation ending it, the public remains deeply unpopular with government shutdowns. Recent surveys indicate that voters are concerned about the disruption to government services and are wary of partisan brinkmanship, especially after experiencing two long shutdowns in roughly a year.

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The debate also intersects with economic concerns, particularly regarding gas prices, which Democrats tied to the Iran war during the campaign season. Since the midterms, gas prices have dropped quickly, with the national average slipping under $4 for the first time since July, though they remain the priciest November on record. Experts attribute this drop more to seasonal refiner maintenance and cooler weather demand than to political developments.

Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, who will chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee next year, indicated that House Democrats are backing away from a December fight until they have more leverage. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has floated a short-term extension that would push the funding deadline into 2027, signaling a preference for avoiding an immediate confrontation that could backfire on the incoming majority.

Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at the center-left think tank Third Way, warned Democrats against picking a fight they do not have the votes to win in the current session. He noted that Democrats only have 47 votes in the Senate and several prominent members have already voiced concern, suggesting they wait until they have control of the Senate to strike with an airtight strategy.

Van Hollen continues to bet that voters angry about the war would hold the Trump administration responsible for any shutdown fought over it. However, critics inside the party point to the calendar and the upcoming transition of power, arguing that Democrats picked up nine Senate seats and 43 House seats and would be better served by opening their new majority with a fully funded government rather than a closed one.