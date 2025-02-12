Democrats Sound Alarm Over Musk's Growing Influence in Federal Government

The House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency is set to hold its first hearing, with Democrats expressing growing concern over Elon Musk's rising influence in the federal government. Musk's recent meeting with President Trump to discuss DOGE and government reform has fueled these concerns, especially as Democrats fear potential conflicts of interest and the misuse of power.

Musk's appearance alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, where they discussed DOGE and government reform, coincided with President Trump's signing of an executive order aimed at reducing government size.

Musk asserted, 'We have this unelected and unconstitutional branch of government, which is the bureaucracy, which has in a lot of ways currently more power than any elected representative. And this is not something that people want. It does not match the will of the people, so it's just something we have to fix.' However, Musk will not be present at Wednesday's hearing led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia. Rep. Greene stated that the hearing will focus on Medicaid spending and the disbursement of pandemic-era funding without adequate oversight measures. She emphasized, 'Fraudsters, organized criminals, malign foreign actors, and even corrupt government employees are filing hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of fraudulent claims each year — and getting away with it. Every taxpayer dollar that goes to these criminals is one dollar less for hardworking Americans, who expect and deserve more from their government. The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will work hand-in-hand with President Trump to root out waste, fix broken payment systems, and investigate fraud schemes.' Democrats, however, are increasingly apprehensive about Musk's influence and potential conflicts of interest. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, the leading Democrat on the House Subcommittee, introduced the 'Nobody Elected Elon Musk Act.' This bill aims to hold Musk and any individual in charge of DOGE accountable for claims against the federal government. Rep. Stansbury asserted, 'Over the past two weeks, Elon Musk and his cronies have infiltrated agency after agency, taking illegal actions in government agencies by withholding funds approved by Congress, shutting down agencies like USAID, and firing protected civil servants. They also accessed the personal information of all Americans, flagrantly disregarding our national security protocols. Elon Musk is fueling chaos and corruption, and taxpayers shouldn't pay for this. My bill would hold him and anyone in charge of DOGE responsible for their illegal actions.





