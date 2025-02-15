Democrats Shift Towards Moderation, Republicans Seek Continuity: New Poll

A recent Gallup poll reveals a significant shift in the Democratic Party, with a growing number of Democrats expressing a desire for moderation. Meanwhile, Republicans show a preference for maintaining the status quo. The poll follows the Democrats' losses in the 2024 elections, coinciding with a period of political realignment.

Following the Democratic Party's significant losses in the November 2024 elections, a new national poll from Gallup reveals a growing desire among Democrats for their party to adopt a more moderate stance. Simultaneously, the survey indicates an increase in Republicans who favor maintaining the GOP's current ideological position.\A plurality of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, at 45%, expressed a preference for their party to become more moderate.

This represents an 11 percentage point surge since 2021, coinciding with the start of President Biden's term. Notably, the desire for a more liberal party among Democrats has declined by five points to 29%, while those advocating for no change in party ideology have fallen by nine points to 22%.\The poll was conducted in the immediate aftermath of President Trump's inauguration in January 2026, marking the beginning of his second term. This coincides with a period of significant political shifts, as Republicans reclaimed the Senate majority while Democrats failed to wrest control of the House of Representatives from the GOP. Republicans also witnessed substantial gains among traditionally Democratic voting blocs like Black and Hispanic voters, as well as younger voters. Gallup suggests that the Democrats' current sentiment might be a direct reaction to their 2024 losses, shaping their outlook for the 2026 midterm elections. \The Gallup poll reveals that support for maintaining the GOP's current ideological framework among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents has jumped nine points, from 34% in 2021 to 43%. Conversely, those who desire a more conservative party have plummeted by 12 points to 28%. While 27% of Republicans and leaners still favor moderation, this figure remains largely unchanged from 2021. However, the poll underscores that two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters identify as conservative, with 31% considering themselves moderate and only 2% identifying as liberal. Since his initial election in 2016, Trump has exerted considerable influence over the Republican Party, transforming it from a predominantly conservative party into a more populist movement of staunch supporters of Trump's 'America First' agenda. \This Gallup poll release arrives shortly after another national survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, which also painted a challenging picture for the Democrats. Just 31% of respondents in this survey, conducted last month, expressed a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, while 57% held an unfavorable view. This marks the highest percentage of voters with an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party since Quinnipiac University began asking this question. Conversely, 43% of those polled viewed the GOP favorably, with 45% holding an unfavorable opinion. This represents the highest favorable opinion rating ever recorded for the Republican Party in Quinnipiac polling





