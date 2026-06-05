By lining up to support the scandal-ridden Graham Platner against a moderate Republican, Democrats expose moral bankruptcy.

Insomuch as it ever did, character matters less now in American politics than ever. Our history is littered with deeply flawed men. Andrew Jackson was wildly corrupt, and JFK had his many thinly veiled issues with women.

Heck, Grover Cleveland married a woman 28 years his junior, whom he had known since birth. Scandals are nothing new.is uniquely unfit for office. Aside from the infidelity, use of a hookup app known for child sex trafficking, and fabricating much of his biography,is a true-red Marxist who despises America’s founding principles and seeks to upend the capitalist system that allowed him to attend a $75,000-a-yearin Connecticut growing up.

He mocked fallen U.S. soldiers on Reddit, blamed rape victims, and, of course, there is thehim. Not that there would be any excuse for this behavior by the Left and the press, regardless, but you could understand it if Platner were running against anyone besides Sen. . We are not talking about a constitutional conservative such as Sen.

Ted Cruz or a principled fiscal hawk like Rand Paul . Collins is a centrist Republican and has been one of the most moderate voices in American politics for three decades. The senior senator from Maine has been outspokenly pro-choice throughout her career and has repeatedly stated that abortion should remain legal. She spent years defendingDemocratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a town hall in Ogunquit, Maine, Oct. 22, 2025.

The pro-abortion group Reproductive Freedom for All gives Collins a 75% grade, the highest of any Republican senator, alongside Sen. Lisa Murkowski . Collins favors the same irresponsible, pork-ridden spending packages that Democrats champion and some conservatives oppose. She routinely votes for massive omnibus bills, including President Biden’sCollins joined Sen.

John Cornyn and other GOP turncoats in support of the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the worst newlaw in decades. She voted against the eminently qualified now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation and against current Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Collins was one of only seven Republican senators to vote to“On January 6, this Congress gathered in the Capitol to count the votes of the Electoral College pursuant to the process set forth in the 12th Amendment to the Constitution,” she said on the Senate floor.

“At the same time, a mob stormed the Capitol determined to stop Congress from carrying out our constitutional duty. That attack was not a spontaneous outbreak of violence. Rather, it was the culmination of a steady stream of provocations by President Trump that were aimed at overturning the results of the presidential election.

” Democrats used to erroneously claim that Susan Collins was the type of Republican that they wanted holding public office, and their ends-justify-the-means support of Platner exposes their true motives.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats cannot ignore Graham Platner’s red flags and hold the moral high ground (Opinion)Democrats’ moral double standard is being exposed in Maine as the party prepares to nominate Graham Platner, an extremist Senate candidate with more baggage than Denver International Airport on Thanksgiving weekend.

Read more »

Shock internal Graham Platner poll shows tight race against Susan Collins as scandals pile upA shock internal poll for scandal-scarred Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner seemingly indicates that he may be losing ground in his quest to beat incumbent Sen. Susan Collins.

Read more »

Susan Collins' chance of beating Platner after sexting report—Internal pollA new poll shows Platner ahead of Collins, though his lead has narrowed amid recent controversy.

Read more »

Graham Platner tests whether Democrats have abandoned their purity testsSenior Democrats have reaffirmed their support for Platner's bid to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine.

Read more »