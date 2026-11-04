Democrats Seize Senate and House Control in Major Electoral Shift

ABC News projects Democrats will control the Senate and House after key wins in Georgia, South Carolina, and Iowa driven by voter dissatisfaction with the economy and President Donald Trump.

Democrats have secured decisive victories in multiple key congressional races, with ABC News projecting that the party will take control of both the United States Senate and the House of Representatives. This sweeping electoral shift represents a significant reversal of political fortunes, as Democratic candidates capitalized on widespread voter discontent regarding the national economy and the administration of President Donald Trump to gain ground in previously unreachable territories.

Ossoff Wins Georgia Senate Seat

Democrat Jon Ossoff is projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to ABC News Voter Polls. Ossoff, who narrowly won his Senate seat in a runoff election in 2021, earned more support from Georgia voters in this year's race, winning the support of around 6 in 10 voters across the state. Ossoff was able to improve his vote margins among white voters by about 10 percentage points compared to Democrat Raphael Warnock's victory in 2022.

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Younger voters helped propel Ossoff to victory in the 2026 Georgia Senate race, according to ABC News Voter Polls. Voters under 30 widened their support for a Democrat, from 21 points in 2022 to 69 points now. While 45 to 64-year-olds supported the Republican candidate by 8 percentage points in 2022, they supported Ossoff by a similar margin this year, according to ABC News Voter Polls. Ossoff was able to win solidly among independents, who make up 3 in 30 voters in the Georgia electorate, according to ABC News Voter Polls. Roughly 6 in 10 independents voted for Ossoff over his Republican challenger, Collins.

Ossoff built support among white voters in the 2026 election compared to Warnock in 2022. Roughly 4 in 10 white voters backed Ossoff in this year's race (39%), while 29% supported Warnock back in 2022. About 3 in 10 Georgia Senate voters say they are angry about the way things are going in the country today according to ABC News voter polls. Around 9 in 10 Georgia gubernatorial voters who said they were angry about the country's state of affairs supported Ossoff.

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Economy Drives Voter Anger

According to ABC News Voter Polls, about three-quarters of Georgia Senate voters rate the economy negatively, including about a third who say the economy is poor. Roughly 9 in 10 voters who describe the nation's economy as poor voted for Ossoff in the 2026 Senate election. According to ABC News Voter Polls, about 6 in 10 Georgia Senate voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, including about half of voters who strongly disapprove. Roughly 9 in 10 voters who disapprove of Trump backed Ossoff in this year's race.

Andrews Defeats Graham in South Carolina

Democrat Annie Andrews is projected to have defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham, who held the seat after her brother, longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham, died in June. Black voters in South Carolina supported Andrews over Graham by an 83% to 14% margin, according to ABC News Voter Polls, almost identical to the margin that Matthews had over Scott in 2022 when Black voters made up 22% of the electorate. But white voters shifted heavily toward the Democrat this year.

In 2022, white voters supported Republican Tim Scott by 54 percentage points. This time they supported Graham by only 14 points. Women backed Andrews over Graham by just over 10 percentage points, according to ABC Voter Polls. In 2022, women backed Scott by 18 percentage points. While Graham won men this year, her margin was in the single digits -- compared to a 34-point margin in favor of Scott four years ago. Among white men, in particular, Graham's margin was around 20 percentage points -- down from a 58-point margin for the Republican in 2022.

Roughly 4 in 10 South Carolina voters are 65 and older, and they backed Graham by 10 percentage points over Andrews, according to ABC Voter Polls. But that margin is much narrower than the 32 point margin that Scott held among these older voters in 2022. Roughly 1 in 10 Trump voters in 2024 crossed over to vote for Andrews this year. Almost none of Kamala Harris's 2024 voters supported Graham, according to ABC News Voter Polls.

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Turek Breaks Iowa Republican Streak

College graduates backed Andrews by a margin of 17 points, according to ABC News Voter Polls. That was a flip from 2020 when 57% of college graduates voted for Lindsey Graham. In 2022, Scott won college graduates by 23 percentage points. Suburban voters in South Carolina broke toward Andrews by 8 percentage points according to ABC News Voter Polls. In 2022, suburban voters favored Scott by 24 percentage points. Urban voters backed Andrews by a 27 point margin, more than double the margin from 2022.

Josh Turek is projected to win the Iowa Senate race, becoming the first Democrat to represent Iowa in the upper chamber since Tom Harkin was elected in 2008. His victory was propelled by strength among independents and by peeling off enough Trump 2024 voters. Self-identified independents in Iowa prefer Turek by around 20 percentage points, according to ABC News Voter Polls.