Democrats Win Congress and 28 Governor Seats in 2026 Midterms

Democrats reclaimed both chambers of Congress and now hold 28 governorships after a historic blue wave in the 2026 midterms. The party secured key Senate upsets and made history with several firsts.

Democrats have taken control of both chambers of Congress and will hold a majority of the nation's governorships after a series of victories on election night.

As of Wednesday morning, Democrats controlled 28 governorships to Republicans' 20, with Kansas and Alaska yet to be called. This marks a significant reversal from before the election, when Republicans held 26 governors' offices compared with 24 for Democrats. In Congress, Democrats surpassed the 218-seat threshold in the House of Representatives, securing 222 seats to the Republicans' 218. In the Senate, the party pushed its total over 50 seats, locking up 54 seats as of Wednesday morning.

Also read Democrats Win Congress in 2026 Midterms, Ending Trump Agenda As GOP Holds Florida

Senate Upsets Secure Democratic Majority

One key Senate win came from Turek, who defeated Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson in Iowa by more than 4 points. A major upset occurred in South Carolina, where Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Lindsey Graham by more than 4 points. Andrews will become the first Democratic senator from South Carolina in more than 20 years. President Trump had endorsed Graham, who was expected to lead in the red state.

This victory contributed to a broader blue tsunami that significantly outpaced Republican performance in the 2022 midterms. In Texas, gubernatorial elections finalized shortly after Greg Abbott conceded his race, with Dan Paxton also conceding his bid. Lina Hidalgo and Victoria Talarico became the first Democrats elected to their respective posts in Texas in over three decades. These victories represent a sizable blue shift within the traditionally conservative state.

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Historic Firsts In Gubernatorial Races

Additionally, J.B. Pritzker broke the Republican hold on the governor's mansion in Ohio, defeating Mike DeWine, who is currently term-limited. The election cycle produced historic milestones. Keisha Lance Bottoms is set to become Georgia's first black governor and the first black woman elected governor in the United States.

She previously served as mayor of Atlanta and as a senior adviser in the Biden administration. Her victory flipped the governor's mansion in Georgia to Democrats for the first time since 1998.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis helped extend Republican standing in Florida, which used to be considered a swing state. Other firsts include Deb Haaland, who is of Native American descent and is on track to become the first indigenous woman elected governor of any U.S. state. Chris Pappas from New Hampshire is going to be the first openly gay man elected to the Senate. Ilhan Omar won re-election despite an investigation.

A first Muslim senator was also elected. These results make history in representation. Democrats needed a net gain of at least two governorships to take the majority. While congressional control typically generates the most attention, governors play a central role in setting state policy, approving or vetoing legislation, managing state agencies, and directing responses to major issues including public safety, education, healthcare, immigration, and abortion.

They also oversee state elections and frequently serve as prominent political figures. The Democratic gains will give the party greater influence over policy in state capitals, even as Republicans continue to control many state legislatures. The impact will vary by state, particularly where the governor's party does not control both chambers. The new balance could intensify battles between Democratic governors and the Republican-led federal government on issues including immigration enforcement, environmental regulations, education policy, and federal funding.

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2028 Presidential Race Implications

The election-night results in gubernatorial races could also play a role in the 2028 election cycle, as Democrats will have a broader bench of governors to potentially choose from ahead of the 2028 presidential contest. Governors often become national party leaders, presidential contenders, and prominent surrogates during congressional and White House campaigns.

Republicans will be forced to defend a smaller share of the nation's governorships in the next election cycle while working to prevent further losses in states where Democrats made gains. The shift does not automatically translate into unified Democratic control of state governments. In many states, legislative majorities, attorneys general, and other elected officials will continue to shape how much power governors can exercise.

President Trump has expressed his intent to use his veto power for any Democrat-led bill that may cross his desk during his last two years in office. This stance indicates potential gridlock as the new Democratic majority attempts to pass legislation. Trump pledged to veto what he called insane Dem bills and pinpointed an issue partially to blame for Republican losses. Trump impeachment fears loom as a House Democrat warned lawyer up.

Internal Democratic Party Dynamics

Concha warned that Trump probes could backfire on Democrats after midterm wins. AOC, Newsom, and Rubio gained momentum for 2028 after the midterm shakeup, according to a Democratic strategist. The radical socialist wing had a huge night, revealing ascending clout within the Democratic Party. Far-left socialists are coming to Congress next year.

Mike Johnson is not running to lead the House GOP after historic midterm losses. Jim Jordan threw his hat in the ring for House minority leader as the GOP picks up the pieces after the blue wave. Mike Johnson's No. 2 launched a GOP takeover bid as the House falls to Democrats. El-Sayed mocked Trump, Vance, and Rogers in a gloating victory speech, signaling a combative tone in the Senate.

A Democratic attorney general pulled off an upset of a sitting Republican governor after a blistering campaign in a key swing state. A Democrat won a Trump-targeted Texas district in a rebuke of Republican redistricting shakeup. Bonta said he will counter DOJ election monitors with observers of his own.