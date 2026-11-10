Democrats Seek Electoral College Change via National Compact

Following midterm victories, Democratic governors and legislators in key states are pushing the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to bypass the Electoral College, aiming for 270 votes to change presidential election rules.

Recent midterm elections have triggered a significant shift in how the United States might conduct future presidential contests. The surge in Democratic control over state governments across multiple swing states has revitalized efforts to replace the current Electoral College system. These political changes open the path for enough states to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a mechanism designed to allocate all electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. This approach would fundamentally alter the strategic landscape of American presidential campaigns, shifting focus away from a handful of battleground states toward a nationwide popular mandate. The current member states of this compact hold 222 Electoral College votes, falling short of the 270 necessary to guarantee the presidency for the national vote winner.

Compact Mechanics and Electoral Thresholds

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates through a specific legislative agreement among participating states. Each member state agrees to award its entire bloc of Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who receives the most votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This arrangement only becomes active once the combined electoral votes of the joining states reach at least 270. At that point, the winner of the national popular vote is assured of securing the majority of Electoral College votes, effectively neutralizing the state-by-state allocation method. The strategy remains legally contingent upon the specific thresholds being met without constitutional amendment, relying entirely on the compact's binding nature among member jurisdictions.

Also read Texas’ CFP Future Could Look Very Different After Reported 24-Team Expansion

Governor Support and Legislative Hurdles

Wisconsin Governor David Crowley has explicitly stated his interest in discussing the abolition of the Electoral College. With the Democratic Party now controlling the state legislature for the first time in 16 years, Crowley expressed willingness to engage with lawmakers on these changes. Similarly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, voiced strong support for the national popular vote. Shapiro emphasized his unchanged views on the matter and committed to working with the newly Democratic-controlled Pennsylvania legislature to determine the appropriate legal mechanisms for advancing the compact. These statements from key state executives highlight a growing momentum among newly elected officials to challenge the existing electoral framework.

Regional Disagreements and Past Precedents

Not all Democratic leaders share the same enthusiasm for immediate adoption of the compact. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declined to confirm her support during a recent television interview. Instead, Hobbs highlighted pressing state-level concerns including affordability, border security, water protection, and public education as her top priorities. Her hesitation reflects a cautionary precedent set by Nevada, where former Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak vetoed a similar measure in 2019. Sisolak argued that the popular vote system would reduce the political influence of smaller-population states like Nevada in national elections. Although Democrats passed another joining measure in Nevada in 2023, the then-Republican governor prevented its implementation, leaving the new Democratic administration under Governor Aaron Ford silent on the issue. Michigan Governor Jocelyn Benson also did not respond to requests for comment regarding the state's stance.

Advertisement

Historical Context and Partisan Dynamics

The push for a national popular vote gained substantial traction among Democrats after Republican George W. Bush won the presidency in 2000 despite losing the popular vote to Democrat Al Gore. The movement intensified after Republican Donald Trump won the White House in 2016 while losing the national popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. Supporters argue that the compact is not inherently partisan, citing Republican strategist Patrick Rosenstiel, a senior consultant to the movement based in Minnesota. Rosenstiel noted that occasionally GOP-majority legislatures, such as the Oklahoma Senate, have passed proposals to join the compact. However, these efforts have historically stalled, suggesting that while the ideological support exists across party lines, the legislative path remains complex and subject to varying political climates in different states.

Future Legal Challenges and Strategic Outlook

The expansion of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact faces significant legal and political obstacles. Conservative groups are almost certain to mount legal challenges against the strategy if it gains sufficient traction. Any successful implementation of the compact could result in a high-stakes legal battle that lands before the conservative-majority Supreme Court. Despite these uncertainties, supporters remain optimistic due to the recent sweep of Democratic wins in governorships and state legislatures. The current configuration of states joining the compact represents 222 Electoral College votes. Adding the support of states like Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada, which saw flipped control in the recent elections, could bring the total to the critical 270 threshold. This shift would make winning the national popular vote a prerequisite for securing the presidency, fundamentally remaking the battle for the White House into a contest for the most votes nationwide rather than a focus on a few key swing states.