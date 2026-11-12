Democrats Secure Senate Majority as Alaska and Mississippi Votes Continue

Democrats project 54 Senate seats with potential gains in Alaska and Mississippi. Tight House races and specific state counting rules impact final congressional makeup.

Democratic candidates are on track to retain control of the United States Senate with 54 seats in January, though the final composition of the chamber remains fluid. The magnitude of this majority, which represents the most significant Democratic gain in the Senate in years, depends heavily on the outcome of ongoing vote counts in Alaska and Mississippi. As of Tuesday, more than a dozen congressional contests across the country were too close to project a winner, one week after the general election.

Senate Control Hinges on Two Key States

Democrats currently project holding 54 Senate seats, but they could add one or two additional seats at the expense of Republicans. These potential gains stem directly from the highly competitive races in Alaska and Mississippi. The final number of seats will be determined only after all absentee ballots and provisional votes are fully processed in these two states. The delay in certifying the final majority is due to the narrow margins in these specific contests.

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In Mississippi, the race for the Senate seat remains exceptionally tight. Democrat Scott Colom held a lead over incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith by approximately 2,600 votes as of Tuesday afternoon. This margin is small enough that the final count of mail-in ballots and provisional votes could alter the result. Mississippi operates without a centralized automated reporting system, meaning journalists and analysts must contact all 82 counties individually to compile the most accurate real-time data.

Mississippi has two critical deadlines that influence the timeline for declaring a winner. Absentee mail ballots must be received by Tuesday, and counties are required to submit certified electoral results, including provisional ballot counts, to the state by Friday. State Secretary of State Michael Watson reported on Monday that approximately 14,200 provisional ballots had been processed, with roughly 80 percent accepted. Additionally, about 2,700 absentee mail-in ballots had not yet been returned.

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Voting Mechanisms and Recount Procedures

The rules governing vote counting in Mississippi significantly impact how the winner is declared. The state does not have automatic manual recounts and does not allow candidates to request a recount voluntarily. Recounts are only conducted if ordered by a court. The Associated Press can declare a winner in a recount-susceptible race if the leading candidate's advantage is too large to be overcome by a manual recount or legal challenge.

In Alaska, the situation involves different procedural rules and deadlines. Democrat Mary Peltola led Republican Senator Dan Sullivan by approximately 2,500 votes as of Tuesday afternoon, with an estimated 76 percent of votes counted. Peltola was less than one percentage point away from securing a direct majority. If no candidate achieves this threshold, the race will proceed to a preferential ballot count on November 18.

Alaska accepts final absentee ballots sent from outside the United States until November 18, which is 15 days after Election Day. The state's target date for certifying election results is November 25. Unlike Mississippi, Alaska has automatic recounts only in the event of a tie. Candidates have five days following state certification to request a manual recount if they believe the margin warrants it.

House Races and Additional State Dynamics

Democrats are also projected to secure 255 seats in the House of Representatives, marking their largest elected majority in that chamber since 2008. Several House races remain undecided due to extremely narrow margins. In most of these uncontested races, the difference between the leading candidates was less than one percentage point of the counted votes as of Tuesday afternoon. This tightness suggests that final results could shift slightly as remaining votes are tabulated.

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North Carolina presents a unique challenge for finalizing House results, as four races remain undecided, the highest number in any state. All four contests involve challengers against incumbent Republicans. The state does not have automatic recounts, but candidates may request one if the margin is 1 percent or less of the total votes. The deadline to submit a recount request is noon Eastern Time on November 17, two business days after county tabulations are complete. Certification in North Carolina is scheduled for November 24.

In California, the focus is narrower, with only one remaining House race in District 23 capable of affecting the overall balance of power in the chamber. While other states may have undecided races, California's outcome is less likely to change the national political landscape compared to the Senate battles in Alaska and Mississippi. The continued counting in these pivotal regions will define the legislative landscape for the incoming Congress.