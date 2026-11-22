Also, Thanksgiving travel gets off to a rough start, and the National Women’s Soccer League crowns a new champion.

It’s the largest House majority that any party has held this century, according to the Office of the House Historian. It’s also the largest Democratic majority since 1992, when the party also won 258 seats.

The party cemented control of the chamber not only by winning competitive races in battleground districts, but also by winning in deeply Republican areas that voted for President Donald Trump by double-digit margins just two years ago. International climate talks in Turkey broke down Sunday after the European Union and other nations rejected a draft agreement that had cut all references to fossil fuels.

Also read Rep. James Comer Warns Democrats Will Weaponize Oversight For Retribution And Paybacks

Negotiations fell apart two days after the United Nations’ COP31 conference was meant to end, after delegates from 196 countries and the European Union struggled to agree on new pledges for climate action and how to deliver on previous promises. COP31 President Murat Kurum said Sunday that there would be no new climate agreement draft after a fourth draft was rejected.

“There is nothing to do. We did all that we could,” said Kurum, who is host nation Turkey’s environment minister.

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“​We will not ​be carrying out ​work on a new ⁠text in an environment ⁠where there ​is no consensus. ”Asked whether he intended to meet with the president or vice president soon, El-Sayed told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that “plans are in the works. ” One of the key proposals from the senator-elect’s campaign was to pass a measure that would guarantee healthcare for all Americans.

On Saturday, he engaged with Trump on social media with a post on X suggesting that new healthcare legislation could be named “Trumpcare. ” “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave,” El-Sayed wrote, alongside images of a gold health insurance card with “Trumpcare” inscribed on it. Asked whether he believes he can secure enough votes to oust current party leader Sen.

Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , Van Hollen said yes.

“Yes, because if you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change,” he said. “They are seeing the American people and the Democratic Party calling for change. They also want to change the way we do business in the United States Democratic caucus and the United States Senate.

”Thanksgiving travel off to a rough start with Delta delays and storms on the way Delta Air Lines flights nationwide were delayed as a result of an issue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ground delay program for Atlanta-bound Delta flights at 11:26 a.m. ET, but by 1:55 p.m. ET, 997 flights into and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had been delayed and 26 had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Delta said it was working to restore the automated system that calculates how much a plane weighs and how that weight is distributed before takeoff. The airline said it was coordinating with air traffic controllers to prevent congestion at gates and on the tarmac in Atlanta. A Pacific storm expected to strike the Northern California coast Tuesday and Wednesday will bring with it an atmospheric river of rain, forecasters said.

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Rainfall of up to 3 inches is anticipated in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, and a second storm was expected to swing behind the first. The first of the week’s storms also coincides with king tides, the highest of the year, which could result in serious flooding. Resources, including water rescue teams, are being mobilized across the state.

Croix Bethune of the Kansas City Current, second from left, and Sofia Cantore of the Washington Spirit compete for the ball during the 2026 NWSL Championship. Vanessa DiBernardo scored directly off a corner kick in the 54th minute to lift the Kansas City Current to theirDebinha added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, and the Current needed it when Trinity Rodman scored for Washington in the 98th minute.

Washington, the league’s 2021 champion, has lost in the final the last three seasons. This time the game was played at Audi Field, the Spirit’s home stadium. Not even the crowd at “Rowdy Audi” could deny Kansas City.

Louisiana resident Gabryel Johnson, 28, on 'GTA VI' From transforming their homes into “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired playgrounds to clearing their calendars at all costs, die-hard fans of the franchiseNBC News spoke with six of them to find out what preparations they made for the blockbuster franchise’s return after 13 years. , who died from cancer in a squalid, roach-infested home two years after doctors found a tumor on his adrenal gland that his guardians ignored, according to police.throughout the weekend as they overtook each other about a dozen times for the lead in Las Vegas and traded barbs in the press.

Verstappen ultimately won the race. Tom Jackson, a fiery cornerstone of the Orange Crush defense with the Denver Broncos who went on to even more fame as aBritain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, opens up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary exploring life