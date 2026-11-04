Democrats Retake House Amid Trump Unpopularity and Economic Anxiety

ABC News Voter Polls reveal how President Trump's low approval ratings and voter dissatisfaction with the economy drove Democratic gains in the U.S. House race.

Democratic candidates secured a decisive victory in the recent U.S. House elections, reclaiming control of the chamber for the first time since 2020. The outcome was heavily influenced by the enduring political shadow of President Donald Trump and widespread voter dissatisfaction with the national economy. According to ABC News Voter Polls, approximately 60% of Americans who participated in House races disapproved of the President's performance, creating a significant headwind for Republican candidates.

Historical Trump Disapproval Ratings

The data from ABC News Voter Polls indicates that 54% of voters strongly disapproved of President Trump, a figure that surpasses the 51% strong disapproval recorded for President George W. Bush during the 2008 House exit polling when Barack Obama was elected president. This intense dissatisfaction translated directly into electoral margins, with voters who strongly disapproved of Trump supporting Democrats for the U.S. House by a 90-percentage point margin. Conversely, the minority of voters who strongly approved of Trump supported Republicans by a 96-point margin, representing only 2 in 10 voters in these races.

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Economic Hardship and Voter Priorities

Voters also expressed deep concerns regarding national priorities and financial stability. About two-thirds of House voters stated that Trump has the wrong priorities, while a similar share believed he prioritized personal interests over the country's needs; these groups supported Democrats by 70 and 74 percentage points, respectively. Economic anxiety played a pivotal role, as three-quarters of voters rated the economy negatively and backed Democrats by 42 percentage points. Among the roughly one-third who rated the economy poorly, the Democratic support gap widened to 72 points.

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Inflation and Financial Strain Impact

The perception of an unfair economic system further propelled Democratic gains. Seven in 10 Americans who voted in House races believe the economic system favors the wealthy rather than providing fairness for most, supporting Democrats by a 3-to-1 margin. Families reported significant financial strain, with more stating their situation worsened than improved over the past two years by a 2-to-1 margin. Additionally, 8 in 10 voters felt inflation caused severe or moderate household hardship, and 63% blamed Trump's policies for high prices, driving support toward Democrats.

Shifting Demographics and Party Favorability

The Democratic Party also capitalized on shifting demographic trends and negative perceptions of both major parties. ABC News Voter Polls show Democrats holding a 47% to 40% favorability advantage over Republicans and winning a 28-percentage point lead among the 15% of double haters who dislike both parties. Younger voters saw a notable shift, with Democrats under 30 increasing their support to roughly three-quarters, compared to just over half in 2024. Independents also leaned Democratic, with about one-third of non-affiliated voters backing Democrats in House races by a 58% to 38% margin.