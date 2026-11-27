Voters in Arizona, Oregon, California, Michigan, and Connecticut kept Democrats in power, defying high unemployment rates ranging from 4.9 to 5.1 percent in the recent midterm elections.

Voters in five states with the highest unemployment rates nationwide kept Democrats in control following November's midterm elections. The five states are Arizona, Oregon, California, Michigan, and Connecticut. Each of the states either kept incumbent Democrat governors in power or chose a Democrat to succeed the current chief executive.

In Arizona, voters returned Gov. Katie Hobbs to another four years in charge. They also flipped control of the state legislature and statewide offices to Democrats. In Oregon, voters reelected Gov. Tina Kotek by a 10-point margin in the state. The unemployment rate in both states is 4.9 percent.

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Voters in California and Michigan elected new Democrat governors. They replaced two far-left figures in Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer. California voters chose former Senator and Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera to lead the state. Michigan voters elevated Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Both states recorded unemployment rates of 5 percent, according to BLS. In a bit of good news for the Golden State, voters rejected a proposed billion dollars tax that was on the ballot. This rejection signaled a clear preference for fiscal conservatism among the electorate in the largest US state.

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President and chief economist of the American Legislative Exchange Council, Jonathan Williams, called the outcome a victory for economic common sense. He argued the measure could have accelerated the departure of wealthy residents and businesses from the state. We did have good news in that they did see through this horrible idea that would have accelerated the outmigration even further, Williams said.

Connecticut, the state with the highest unemployment rate at 5.1 percent, elected Ned Lamont to a third term as governor. The election also expanded Democrats control in their state legislature. This result highlights the complex relationship between economic metrics and voter preferences in the Northeast.

By contrast, five states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republicans. These states are South Dakota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Nebraska. This divergence underscores the geographic and economic split in American political trends.

The electoral results in Arizona, Oregon, California, Michigan, and Connecticut demonstrate that voters prioritized Democratic governance despite economic challenges. The outcomes suggest that party affiliation and candidate perception often outweighed raw unemployment statistics in these key races.

Economic concerns undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping voter decisions across these regions. However, the specific rejection of tax measures in California indicates a nuanced approach to fiscal policy among Democratic-leaning voters.

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The transition of power in California and Michigan to new leaders marks a potential shift in state-level policy directions. Xavier Beccera and Jocelyn Benson now face the task of addressing the 5 percent unemployment rates in their respective states.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Gov. Tina Kotek must now govern their states with the support of Democratic majorities in their legislatures. Their ability to address the 4.9 percent unemployment rates will be closely watched by national political observers.

Ned Lamont's third term in Connecticut adds stability to the state government amidst the 5.1 percent unemployment challenge. His expanded legislative control may facilitate the passage of new economic initiatives aimed at job creation.

The contrast between high-unemployment Democratic states and low-unemployment Republican states remains a focal point for political analysts. This divide continues to shape the national dialogue on economic policy and governance effectiveness.