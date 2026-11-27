Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill may clash on policy, but this Thanksgiving, lawmakers say family is what they're most thankful for.

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An ocean of ideological differences separates Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, but they're largely in agreement over one thing this Thanksgiving, and it's usually miles away from Washington, D.C. ," Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo. , told Fox News Digital.