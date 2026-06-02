Senate Democrats cautiously endorse Graham Platner despite multiple scandals,as party strategists hope to unseat Republican Susan Collins and regain the Senate maJority.

senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed his endorsement of Graham Platner in Maine's Senate race, stating at a press conference that the party would defeat incumbent Susan Collins and reclaim the majority.

Schumer's support came after his preferred candidate, Governor Janet Mills, withdrew from the race in April. however,the alliance remains fragile as Platner, a progressive activist and first-period candidate, has faced multiple controversies that have raised doubts among party strategists. Schumer acknowledged the challenges though emphasized the Democratic Party's commitment to flipping the seat. senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, declined to directly address questions about Platner's viability but expressed confidence that the party would unseat Collins, the only Republican holding statewide office in Maine.

Platner's trip to Washington was planned before a bombshell report revealed he sent sexually explicit text messages to at least half a dozen women early in his marriage. The revelation triggered a damage-control effort, with Platner meeting senators and DSCC officials to reassure them the scandal would not derail his campaign. Several Democrats, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, defended him, arguing that Republican super PACs were spending heavily to defeat him because he posed a real threat.

Nevertheless, the texting scandal added to a series of past controversies. Earlier in the campaign, Platner was forced to cover a chest tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol and apologize for online posts that downplayed rape and insulted Black people. despite these issues, polls show him leading Collins by a narrow margin. Senator John Fetterman was notably critical, mocking Platner's online alias and comparing his behavior to that of former Representative Eric Swalwell, who resigned after sexual misconduct allegations.

Fetterman sAid the string of controversies was so bizarre that it required a bingo card. Platner left the DSCC headquarters without addressing reporters, and his campaign insisted the Washington meetings were scheduled before the texting report. The primary election is set for June 9,and Platner is expected to win the nomination, though Mills remains on the ballot





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