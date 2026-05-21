Democrats Push War Powers Resolution to Limit Trump's Military Actions in Iran

Democrats are pushing a war powers resolution to limit President Trump's military actions in Iran. The resolution, which would require congressional approval for any further military action, is facing opposition from Republicans who support Trump's stance on Iran. The resolution is being debated in the House of Representatives, with Democrats hoping to secure enough votes to pass it.

Democrats are pushing a war powers resolution to limit President Trump 's military actions in Iran . This latest effort comes after previous attempts to curb Trump 's actions have failed.

The resolution, which would require congressional approval for any further military action, is facing opposition from Republicans who support Trump's stance on Iran. The resolution is being debated in the House of Representatives, with Democrats hoping to secure enough votes to pass it. The resolution is based on the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which limits the president's ability to engage in military action without congressional approval.

The resolution is being seen as a test of Congress's willingness to challenge Trump's actions. The resolution is also being seen as a potential legal showdown between the executive and legislative branches. The resolution is being supported by Democrats, who argue that Congress has a constitutional duty to act on military conflicts. Republicans, on the other hand, argue that the resolution is unconstitutional.

The resolution is expected to be a contentious issue in the coming days





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