Democrats Push National Popular Vote Compact After Midterm Wins

Democrats control five key states with 61 electoral votes, reigniting the National Popular Vote Compact effort to replace the electoral college, though legal and constitutional hurdles remain.

Democrats hold new leverage to advance the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact following recent midterm election victories that granted them full control of state governments in five crucial battleground states. The agreement would award electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes nationwide, effectively bypassing the current Electoral College system. This move comes after twenty years of reform efforts that have seen eighteen states and Washington, D.C., sign on, accumulating 222 electoral votes so far.

Political Momentum and Electoral Math

The newly elected Democratic majorities in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin provide a strategic path to reach the 270 electoral votes required to activate the compact. These five states collectively hold 61 electoral votes, meaning that if four of them adopt the agreement, supporters would secure the majority needed to trigger its implementation. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro recently stated on the Pod Save America podcast that the national popular vote is the most logical way to ensure the will of the people is respected.

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Wisconsin State Senator Kelda Roys has been a vocal advocate for the measure, describing the current system as fundamentally unfair and antidemocratic. She argued that no other election in the country allows a candidate with fewer votes to win, citing the controversial outcomes of the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections as evidence of the Electoral College's flaws. The compact aims to render these anomalies impossible by tying electoral votes directly to the national popular vote total.

Constitutional and Legal Challenges

Despite the political progress, the compact faces intense opposition and guaranteed litigation from conservative groups who view it as an unconstitutional workaround. Daniel Lennington, vice president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, stated that opponents consider the Electoral College anti-democratic by design and intended to limit direct majority rule. He argued that bypassing the Constitution through state laws undermines the structural limitations the Founders put in place to prevent autocratic tendencies.

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Legal experts warn that the compact will likely face an avalanche of lawsuits challenging its legitimacy. Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, noted that some legal challenges may argue the arrangement arbitrarily and unconstitutionally treats voters differently. The legal landscape is further complicated by a constitutional provision requiring Congress to approve certain agreements among states, raising questions about whether congressional consent is necessary for the compact to proceed.

Campaign Strategies and State Implications

Supporters claim the compact would force presidential candidates to campaign across the entire nation rather than focusing exclusively on swing states. This shift would theoretically guarantee that candidates find broad backing in less populous states that are currently ignored during general election campaigns. The strategy aims to ensure that every vote carries equal weight, regardless of whether it is cast in a safe state or a competitive battleground area.

Detractors counter that candidates would instead ignore smaller states and concentrate their efforts in the most populous states, specifically California, Texas, and Florida. They argue that this shift would disadvantage rural communities and smaller states that currently receive significant attention due to their electoral college value. The debate highlights a deep divide over whether the current system protects federalism or entrenches regional inequalities in presidential politics.

Next Steps in Legislative Chambers

The path forward requires navigating a Democratic-controlled Congress, where multiple senators from both parties are evaluating how a national popular vote might impact their own presidential ambitions. The political calculus is complicated by the potential for presidential vetoes or congressional rejection of the compact. A White House spokesperson declined to comment on whether the current administration would support the initiative or veto any resulting legislation.

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Reformers must now work quickly to pass legislation in the targeted states while anticipating immediate legal challenges from opponents. The success of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact depends on securing the necessary state ratifications and surviving constitutional scrutiny in federal courts. If activated, it would represent the most significant change to the American presidential election process in decades.