Democrats Push National Popular Vote Compact After Midterm Wins

Democratic control in key states fuels efforts to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, aiming to bypass the Electoral College and require a national popular vote majority to win the presidency.

The recent midterm elections have fundamentally altered the landscape of American presidential politics by shifting control of numerous state governments to the Democratic Party. This significant political realignment has energized proponents of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a legislative agreement designed to effectively abolish the traditional Electoral College system. Currently, states within the compact hold 222 Electoral College votes, but they require a combined total of 270 votes to trigger the mechanism that would award the presidency to the winner of the national popular vote. With Democrats securing full control in several pivotal states, the path to reaching this constitutional threshold has become more viable than in previous election cycles.

Compact Mechanics and Electoral Thresholds

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates on a straightforward mechanism that bypasses a constitutional amendment. States that join the agreement pledge their Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the most votes across the entire United States, rather than following the traditional winner-take-all rules within their own borders. This arrangement only takes effect once enough states join to represent a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes, specifically 270 votes. Once this threshold is met, any presidential candidate must win the nationwide popular vote to secure a majority in the Electoral College, regardless of their performance in individual swing states.

Also read Democrats’ midterm sweep opens path to bypassing Electoral College by 2028

Previously, 18 Democratic-run states had joined the compact, establishing a baseline of support that has now grown due to the recent election results. The strategy relies on these states collectively withholding their electoral votes from any candidate who loses the national popular vote, thereby forcing national campaigns to compete for voters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This shift would theoretically dismantle the current focus on a handful of swing states, compelling candidates to engage with audiences across the entire country rather than concentrating resources on specific battlegrounds.

Governor Positions on Electoral Reform

Key Democratic governors in newly flipped states have expressed varying degrees of enthusiasm and caution regarding the National Popular Vote plan. Wisconsin Governor David Crowley explicitly stated his interest in having conversations with the state Legislature about abolishing the Electoral College, citing his new control over the legislature after 16 years. He believes the time is right to discuss such a fundamental change to the election process, reflecting the optimism among some party leaders who view the compact as a way to align the presidency with the will of the majority of voters.

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Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, also voiced strong support for the concept. Shapiro stated on a liberal podcast that he believes a national popular vote makes sense and promised to work with lawmakers to determine the appropriate mechanism for moving forward. His newly Democratic-controlled legislature in Pennsylvania provides a critical political base for advancing this legislation, as Pennsylvania represents a significant chunk of the electoral votes needed to reach the 270 threshold.

However, not all Democratic leaders are immediately endorsing the compact. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declined to express support during a television interview, prioritizing immediate issues such as affordability, border security, water protection, and public education. Her hesitation highlights the political realities where some officials prefer to avoid controversial constitutional debates in their first term. Nevada presents another cautionary tale, as former Governor Steve Sisolak vetoed a similar measure in 2019 despite Democratic legislative majorities, arguing that it would diminish the influence of smaller-population states like Nevada in national elections.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The push for a national popular vote gained significant momentum after two contentious presidential elections where the winner of the Electoral College lost the popular vote. These events were the election of George W. Bush in 2000 over Al Gore and the election of Donald Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. These historical precedents have fueled the argument among Democrats that the current system does not always reflect the true will of the American electorate. Patrick Rosenstiel, a Republican strategist in Minnesota and senior consultant to the popular vote movement, noted that the idea is not inherently partisan, pointing out that Republican-majority chambers in states like Oklahoma have previously passed proposals to join the compact.

Despite the growing support, the initiative faces substantial legal and political hurdles. Conservative groups are expected to launch legal challenges against the compact, arguing that it may violate the U.S. Constitution or state laws regarding the appointment of electors. If these legal battles proceed, they could ultimately reach the conservative-majority Supreme Court, which would have the final say on the compact's constitutionality. Furthermore, uncertainty remains regarding whether all newly elected lawmakers and governors in the key states will support the strategy, as some may prefer to focus on other legislative priorities or fear the political backlash from challenging a long-standing electoral tradition.

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The incoming administrations of new Democratic governors, such as Aaron Ford in Nevada and Jocelyn Benson in Michigan, have not yet responded to requests for comment on the compact. This silence leaves a gap in understanding the full scope of Democratic support, as these states hold significant electoral votes that could be crucial in reaching the 270-vote threshold. If Pennsylvania and Wisconsin join the compact, combined with just two of the remaining three Democratic flips in Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada, the 270-vote requirement would be satisfied. This scenario would make winning the national popular vote a de facto requirement for securing the presidency, fundamentally reshaping how American elections are conducted and perceived by the electorate.