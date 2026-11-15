Democrats push back on Duffy’s demand for $50 billion to upgrade air traffic systems

Duffy’s demand thrust the funding issue to the forefront of the final days of Republican control on Capitol Hill.

Trinity AudioWASHINGTON — Transporation Secretary Sean Duffy on Friday requested $50 billion for a “complete overhaul” of the aging air traffic control system, laying much of the blame on Congress after flights across the nation were halted for hours.

Duffy’s demand thrust the funding issue to the forefront of the final days of Republican control on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Saturday morning that he would seek to add more funding for the Federal Aviation Administration into an “aggressive legislative package” he planned to put forth in the lame-duck session of Congress.

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Democrats said the Trump administration had plenty of money it could put toward improving an outdated air traffic control system — funds it was using instead for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They said Congress needed to begin investigating the failures of the Trump administration. Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to help pay for upgrades to the air traffic communications system.

Republican lawmakers have introduced the Modern Skies Act in the House and Senate, a bill that would authorize another $30 billion in upgrades. That bill seeks to allocate $10.1 billon for air traffic control modernization, $10 billion for control towers and airport improvements, and another $10 billion for an aging terminal pilot program. But the bill has no Democratic co-sponsors.

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And on Friday night, Democrats said the airport crisis was caused by how the Trump administration had allocated money and overseen the FAA. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Duffy’s request for another $50 billion was alarming, given that Republicans had “showered ICE with billions in funding. ” He added that “if this administration is serious about aviation safety, it should stop making excuses and work with Congress to put taxpayer dollars where they’re actually needed.

”“From Day 1, instead of taking responsibility, MAGA extremists have fired and scapegoated hardworking federal employees whose job it is to keep our skies safe, particularly women and people of color,” he said. House Democrats promised an investigation next year into how air traffic was brought to a standstill.

“Preserve all documents and emails,” Democrats on the committee overseeing homeland security and the Transportation Security Administration wrote online. “Oversight is coming. ” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

, the senior Democrat on the subcommittee overseeing aviation, demanded a thorough investigation into the FAA. Johnson, however, said that “we don’t really need any investigation to understand we need further investment. ”“It’s not Democrat, it’s not Republican. It’s American,” he said. “Give us the money to fix it. ”