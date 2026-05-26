Democrats Pursue Warren's Support for 2028 Presidential Campaigns; Newsom and Beshear Boost Political Networks

The article explores the relationships between key Democrats energizing the progressive movement, as they pursue presidential bids. Elizabeth Warren, surrounded by potential 2028 contenders, is courted publicly and privately by Democrats. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear not only strengthen their political networks but also draw potential presidential bids, following the movement's leader.

Democrats weighing 2028 presidential campaigns are seeking ties with Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she works to shape the party's next White House primary, according to Axios.

Elizabeth Warren, one of the most influential figures in the progressive movement, is being courted publicly and privately by Democrats eyeing 2028 presidential bids, a sign potential candidates are trying to strengthen their standing with the party's far-left flank. In the month of March, Warren met privately with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) for tea and has a texting relationship with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Both are potential presidential contenders and are more moderate than Warren. Warren has also been speaking with former Biden and Obama officials about how a future Democratic president could reshape the federal government following President Donald Trump's DOGE cuts. Newsom took a step toward Warren's political network this month by naming Rohit Chopra, a Warren protégé, to lead a new consumer agency in California.

In an interview with Axios, Warren praised Beshear's efforts to expand pre-K access in Kentucky and discussed universal pre-K at the federal level. She also praised Ocasio-Cortez for doing the hard work and digging deep on policy and commended Newsom's work to expand free pre-K in California. Some Democratic donors had urged Harris to fire Lina Khan, a Warren ally, during the 2024 campaign.

At a Center for American Progress summit in Washington, DC, Warren argued that 2028 Democratic hopefuls should make child care a priority. To her credit, the vice president didn't promise to fire Khan, but she didn't promise not to fire her, either





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Democratic Presidential Campaigns 2028 Elizabeth Warren Progressives Cruising President Joe Biden Administration Centrist Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren Democratic Presidential Hopefuls President Donald Trump Next White House Primary Progressive Movement Establishment White House Bid Cruising For President White House Contender Kentucky California Andrew Beshear Gavin Newsom White House Primary Elizabeth Warren Ted Cruz Federal Trade Commission Democrat Strategist David Axelrod Senate Run White House Run Positional Cruise For President Title Or A Seat Tending Toward Center-Left Welcomepac White House Bid Failure

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