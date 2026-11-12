Democrats Prepare Impeachment Vote Against Trump Following House Takeover

Incoming Democratic representatives signal intent to continue impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump after the party gains control of the House in January 2026.

Outgoing Representative Al Green of Texas has confirmed that a group of incoming Democratic congresspersons are expected to support continued efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. This initiative is set to commence after Democrats officially take control of the House of Representatives in January. The outgoing congressman stated that impeachment remains the primary mechanism for addressing what he describes as presidential corruption.

Key Figures Continuing Impeachment Push

Representative Al Green, who currently chairs the House Administration Committee, emphasized that the objective is to remove the president from office. He explicitly applauded the courageous members of the next Congress who intend to carry these efforts forward after his own term concludes. The outgoing legislator argued that there is no other viable means to address the constitutional concerns raised during the current administration.

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Green identified several specific representatives-elect who have agreed to support this ongoing campaign. These incoming lawmakers include Melat Kiros from Colorado, Nancy Lacore from South Carolina, Dan Koh from Massachusetts, Chris Rabb from Pennsylvania, and Angela Gonzales-Torres from California. Additionally, several other new Democratic members have pledged their support for continuing the impeachment momentum established by Green during his final days in Congress.

Strategic Challenges and Legal Realities

The political strategy faces significant structural hurdles despite the expected shift in House leadership. Even if the House approves articles of impeachment against Trump, the subsequent Senate trial requires a two-thirds majority of senators present to secure a conviction. This high threshold proved insurmountable during the previous two impeachment trials of the former president, which ended in acquittal.

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Representative Angela Gonzales-Torres told Fox News Digital that she intends to proceed with Green's efforts. She cited her mandate to represent the more than 100,000 Los Angeles voters who elected her to Congress. Her statement underscored the belief that grassroots pressure and continued legislative action are necessary to achieve their stated goals.

Advocacy Groups Criticize Legislative Hesitancy

External advocacy organizations are actively pressuring Democratic lawmakers to prioritize impeachment over other investigative avenues. Keira Havens, co-founder of the Courage for Democracy Project, argued that articulating the necessity of removing Trump will generate broader public support. She acknowledged that some Democrats remain hesitant due to concerns about insufficient legal grounds or the likelihood of failure in the Senate.

Jessica Denson, founder of the Removal Coalition, sharply criticized Democratic lawmakers who have focused on congressional hearings and potential prosecutions of Trump administration officials instead. Denson labeled these lawmakers as spineless for avoiding direct impeachment action. She argued that hearings and prosecutions are insufficient and that continued public backlash will eventually force any remaining hesitant lawmakers to support the coalition's demands.

Constitutional Framework for Next Steps

The constitutional framework governing these proceedings assigns specific powers to each chamber of Congress. The House holds the sole power to initiate impeachment, which requires only a simple majority vote. In contrast, the Senate holds the sole power to try impeachements and remove officials from office, requiring a two-thirds supermajority for conviction.

A constitutional expert affiliated with the Courage for Democracy Project suggested that Senate impeachment procedures might offer additional avenues for removal. They cited Rule VIII as a potential procedural tool that could be leveraged by proponents of removal. However, the fundamental balance of power remains divided between the House and the Senate.

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The removal coalition stated that enough public backlash will eventually compel any remaining Democratic lawmaker to get behind their impeachment efforts. This strategy assumes that public opinion will harden sufficiently to override political caution. The upcoming congressional session will serve as the primary arena for testing whether this coalition can maintain its momentum.

Political Implications of House Transition

The transition of power in January creates a critical window for these efforts. Democrats preparing to take control of the House potentially have a greater opportunity to advance resolutions against Trump. The incoming majority may view impeachment as a central pillar of their legislative agenda.

Representative Al Green's announcement marks a formal handoff of this specific political priority. His comments at a recent news conference following a protest march from Union Station to the Capitol highlighted his conviction in the necessity of this approach. He maintained that dealing with a president who engages in corruption is a matter of urgent constitutional necessity.

The political landscape will shift significantly as the new Congress convenes. The involvement of multiple incoming representatives suggests a broad-based commitment within the Democratic caucus to this strategy. Whether this commitment translates into successful legislative action will depend on the complex interplay between House procedures and Senate dynamics.

The removal of President Trump from office remains the stated end goal for these actors. They argue that the current political mechanisms are the only means available to achieve this outcome. The coming months will determine whether the combination of grassroots pressure and legislative power can overcome the high constitutional barriers to removal.