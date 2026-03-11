Democrats Projected to Take House as GOP Loses Key Seats Across States

Democrats are projected to retake the House majority after flipping Republican seats in Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Kentucky, and South Carolina, with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries poised for the largest Democratic majority in more than a decade.

Democrats are projected to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives after decisive early midterm victories, with NBC News and CNN projecting a Democratic takeover.

By 10 p.m. on Election Day, the GOP held just 62 seats while Democrats had taken more than 100 of the 293 races on the line, according to the Associated Press. If projections hold, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and his party could have their largest majority in more than a decade. The surge was fueled largely by voters frustrations, with significant dissatisfaction over the economy and the ongoing war in Iran creating severe headwinds for Republicans.

Also read Roy Cooper wins North Carolina 2026 Senate election, flipping seat for Democrats

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who watched results from his hometown of Shreveport, said it was time for his party to defy history and the polls, stand for common sense, and save America. Republicans entered Election Day with a slim 218 to 214 seat advantage, but that edge evaporated as results came in. In Florida, a Republican-led redistricting effort failed to deliver nearly half a dozen extra seats.

Democrats Flip Key Republican Seats

Democratic candidates beat back their Republican opponents in at least four of the five districts that had been expected to give the GOP breathing room in the House, with the state rapid vote reporting providing early clarity on the national mood. Decisive Democratic wins also came in North Carolina, where farmer Jamie Ager defeated Republican state House rep Jennifer Capps Balkcom in the 11th District by 60.1 percent to 38.5 percent when the AP called the race at 8:53 p.m. The seat had belonged to former Rep.

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Chuck Edwards, who abandoned his re-election campaign after a House ethics report determined he had engaged in misconduct. Even National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Rep. Richard Hudson was not spared in North Carolina, as Richard Ojeda, who until several years ago had been a state lawmaker in West Virginia, was on track to beat the GOP incumbent. The margin in North Carolina Senate race involving former Governor Roy Cooper and former RNC Chair Michael Whatley may also influence House outcomes.

Other Republican seats flipped in New Jersey, where Rep. Tom Kean Jr. had been serving a second term marked by a prolonged absence. Democrat Rebecca Bennett beat Kean by more than 20 percentage points when the race was called a little before 10 p.m. In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews stunned Darline Graham to flip a Senate seat.

In Kentucky, Democrat Zach Dembo triumphed in District 6 over Ralph Alvarado, who served most recently as state commissioner of public health in Tennessee. The vacancy had been left by Rep. Andy Barr, who easily defeated his Democratic opponent in the race to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell.

High Stakes In Expensive House Races

If Democrats flip one or both targeted Kentucky districts, it would signal a difficult night for the GOP. In the final seven days before the election, a handful of House races accumulated more than ten million dollars in advertising spending. Districts in Michigan, including the contest between progressive Democrat William Lawrence and incumbent Republican Tom Barrett, saw massive ad buys. Trump carried that specific seat by just over one percent in the 2024 presidential election.

Other expensive races included Arkansas, where incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill faced challenger Democrat Chris Jones. By the time polls closed, closer to ten million dollars had been spent in the final months on this Little Rock-based seat, which Trump won by fifteen points in 2024, highlighting the steep challenge for Democrats despite heavy spending.

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This year Supreme Court decision rolling back part of the Voting Rights Act led many Republican-led states to redraw House maps aiming to eliminate districts that typically favor Democrats. However, the current political climate differs significantly from typical cycles, with Latino voters in Texas appearing poised to swing back toward Democratic candidates. Competitive governor and Senate races in Ohio and other states drove up overall turnout.

Voters in the suburbs and exurbs of Dayton and Columbus could swing away from the GOP. The ability of Democrats to penetrate conservative communities will determine the size of their eventual majority. The midterm cycle also witnessed a record number of departures from Congress, adding further uncertainty to the final seat count. Both parties spent heavily across a highly competitive landscape spanning seventy districts, ranging from long-standing tossups to newly competitive areas in deeply conservative regions.

Democrats racked up early victories as polls closed on the East Coast, including in Florida where Republican redistricting efforts backfired. The results represent a significant turning point in the midterm election cycle, which has been characterized by intense competition and record-breaking financial investments. President Donald Trump, speaking to a joint session of Congress earlier this year, had been watching the results closely.

Trump Reacts To Shifting Political Landscape

The president said historically you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say we have got to make a deal, telling CBS News. He also called for follow through on investigations. The path to a Democratic majority hinged on whether the party achieved a broad blue wave or secured a narrow margin through individual wins.

Early indicators from key states provided crucial insights into the national trend, with Kentucky serving as a vital barometer and Florida offering early clarity due to rapid vote reporting. The outcome will depend largely on how effectively each party can mobilize their base in critical swing districts.

With Democrats poised to gain control of the House after a GOP shellacking, the political landscape has shifted dramatically, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to lead the largest Democratic majority in more than a decade.