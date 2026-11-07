Democrats plan to widen their probes of fatal ICE shootings

The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during the ICE surge in Minneapolis last winter was a pivotal moment for the country. After Democrats' sweeping wins this week, their deaths at the hands of immigration agents will likely be the targets of renewed investigations.

Community members placed"I voted" stickers on a pole next to the memorial for Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during the federal immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis last January.

The morning after Tuesday's midterms was gloomy and rainy in Minneapolis, but people still gathered at the place where Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a VA nurse and U.S. citizen, last January. All week, community members have come here to place their"I Voted" stickers at the memorial.

Also read Houston mayor signs order to limit cooperation with ICE, says 'elections matter' after Democrats win

Nicki Adams, who dated Pretti and was his close friend for nearly 17 years, watched quietly as a woman added her sticker to a street lamp completely covered in the red decals.

"I wanted to see all the stickers. I just wanted to be here," she says.

"It just means a lot to me. I think it would mean a lot to Alex, too.

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"A few blocks away, people left their stickers where an ICE officer killed Renee Good, a mom of three and a U.S. citizen, just a few weeks before Pretti's death. In Houston,Adams says these stickers, and the election results this week, send a clear message to Congress:"You work for us, and please carry on these values that we care about … We want to be seen and heard and taken care of and have our neighbors taken care of.

" The deaths of Pretti and Good during the ICE surge in Minneapolis marked a pivotal moment for the country, sparking intense public backlash to President Trump's aggressive deportation efforts. But federal law enforcement officials havesince Trump took office again last year. DHS did not respond to an NPR request for the status of those investigations. Now, after Democrats' sweeping wins this week, their deaths at the hands of immigration agents will likely be the targets of renewed investigations.

With a majority in Congress, Democrats can issue subpoenas to the major players in Trump's mass deportation plan, compelling them to testify under oath before the legislature. That could include White House Border Czar Tom Homan, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, among others.

"They can dissect these individual shootings, and really unravel the story of what happened," says Naureen Shah, who leads the ACLU's immigration policy work. Democrats have already held shadow hearings on the ICE shootings, during which they've called in family members and witnesses to testify. But Shah says now Congress can ask key questions of top decision makers: What orders were given to immigration officers in the field? What was training like for these officers?

"It's like we can turn the faucet on and actually find out so much more," Shah says. "There's an aspect of this that is really about a kind of reckoning with how it's possible that things that seemed unthinkable could happen on American streets. How do you have that reckoning if you don't actually have the ability to force people to explain themselves?

"Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to lead the House Judiciary Committee, told NPR in a statement that Congress will use"every tool" at its disposal to investigate ICE and that it is time for the agency to"start answering to the American people.

" California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, expected to lead the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, vowed to take on DHS and ICE abuses in a, DHS general counsel James Percival said Democrats are"more interested in political shenanigans than in governing" but said the agency is prepared to"deal with this nonsense.

" There are key limitations to what Democrats in Congress can do with their majority when it comes to ICE accountability, says Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Major changes, like clawing back funding for the agency, would require a veto-proof majority, something the Democrats don't have.

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"You still have a president who has shown a complete lack of interest in accountability for federal agents and in fact, a great deal of knee jerk defensiveness about their conduct," Moran says. In a statement, a White House spokesperson told NPR"if Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.

" Democrats, the statement added,"should be reminded that we still control the federal government and all of its powers. " But that's not true. Congress has its own powers, one of them being the ability to compel testimony. Moran says a deeper probe into the shootings could still serve important purposes, like making evidence available for states to use in their own criminal investigations.

Brent Ganger, Renee Good's brother, says learning more information about his sister's death will be hard to hear,"but I think it's also super important for us to understand what happened that day. I don't want history to keep repeating itself.

" It was painful, he says, to watch immigration agents kill more people after his sister. He thought her death would be a turning point. Ganger, who considers himself a moderate, was happy to see the Blue Wave this week. On election night, he was scrolling Instagram when he saw a photo of his sister's memorial site, with all the"I Voted" stickers.

"I was very grateful to see the repudiation of this administration from the country. It felt very supportive of my entire family," he says. The next morning, in his home in Colorado, he got up and made biscuits and gravy, his sister's favorite breakfast. Meg Anderson is an editor on NPR's Investigations team, where she shapes the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms.

She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also does her own original reporting for the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which won multiple awards, and the story of a COVID-19 outbreak in a Black community and the systemic factors at play.

She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the Investigations team, she worked on NPR's politics desk, education desk and on Morning Edition.