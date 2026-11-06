Democrats Plan to End Iran War Funding Amid Trump Threats

House Armed Services Chair Adam Smith vows to cut war funding, citing voter backlash against the nine-month Iran conflict that impacted midterm results.

Rep. Adam Smith, the incoming chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, announced on Thursday that ending the ongoing military conflict with Iran will be among the first legislative priorities for Democrats when their party assumes control of Congress. This declaration follows renewed threats from President Donald Trump to "destroy the rest of" Iran, escalating tensions as the nine-month-long war enters a new and volatile phase. Smith emphasized that his party views the cessation of hostilities as an urgent mandate derived from recent electoral feedback.

Voter Mandate Drives Democratic Strategy

Election data indicates a significant public rejection of the military intervention, which Smith identified as a central factor in the Republicans' electoral losses during the midterms on Tuesday. According to an NBC News poll, 63% of voters nationwide stated that launching the war was the "wrong decision," while 74% described the conflict as a "crucial or major" factor in their voting behavior. Among those voters, 63% chose Democratic candidates, creating a clear signal that the electorate demands a change in foreign policy direction immediately upon the new Congress session.

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Trump Defends Offensive Amid Impeachment Risks

President Trump has continued to defend the ongoing military operations despite the political backlash, suggesting he may authorize deeper intervention. "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that the public would "know soon enough." His administration reportedly has plans for a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, including the potential use of the "mother of all bombs," the largest nonnuclear weapon in the American arsenal. Concurrently, Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican critic of the war, plans to force a vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth next week for allegedly violating the War Powers Resolution passed by Congress.

Negotiations and Military Preparations

While political maneuvering intensifies in Washington, diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway through regional mediators. Iranian negotiators have discussed a potential deal where the US lifts its naval blockade and releases some of Iran's frozen funds in exchange for nuclear talks and the removal of travel restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz. However, US Central Command is reportedly finalizing preparations to restart major combat operations in Iran, though no official directive has been issued by the White House. The administration's military readiness stands in stark contrast to the diplomatic channels being explored by third-party intermediaries.

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Funding Battles and Shutdown Timeline

Progressive and anti-war groups are urging Democrats to utilize their new majorities to cut off war funding before the new year. The progressive advocacy group Indivisible sent a memo on Thursday pushing Democrats to block the National Defense Authorization Act and refuse to fund the Pentagon if it does not cut off money for the war. Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, stated that the first test of the Democrats' commitment to ending the conflict will occur when Congress takes up legislation to fund the government before resources run out on December 11.

Political Consequences and Future Steps

Smith predicted that if Congress proceeds with impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Hegseth, it would divert all Senate attention to the matter until completion. He stated, "By every estimation, it will pass and he will impeached," although it remains uncertain if two-thirds of senators would vote to remove him. Critics argue that providing funding for the president to continue the conflict after winning Congress on an anti-war platform would squander democratic momentum. The upcoming December 11 deadline for government spending measures presents the first concrete legislative hurdle for Democrats to address the war's financing and enforce their stated policy changes.