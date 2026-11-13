Democrats Plan Massive Wave of Investigations and Subpoenas

Democratic leaders, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey, plan to launch numerous investigations and subpoenas targeting public servants as the new congressional majority takes power. Critics like Jesse Watters warn this political dragnet focuses on administrative pressure rather than addressing the rising cost of living, while Republicans argue that Congress should focus on funding the government and passing the defense bill.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey lead the aggressive push as the new congressional majority prepares to target public servants. Jesse Watters warns that this political dragnet focuses on administrative pressure rather than addressing the rising cost of living.to this extent.

The results changed who controls Congress, but they did not change what voters need: lower costs, a stronger economy, and a government focused on the problems families face.should take the result seriously and make a clear case for how conservative policies can meet those needs. In the lame-duck session, Congress still has to fund the government and pass the annual defense bill. Republicans should work to finish that business and show voters that governing matters more than scoring points.

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The bigger test begins in January. Democratic leaders have promised investigations into the administration, its officials, and companies. That choice could consume the new Congress. It could also repeat a political mistake Democrats have made before: turning their opposition to Trump into the central story, and giving him the chance to cast himself as the target of a partisan campaign.

That argument helped Trump in 2024. He made the prosecutions and investigations against him a central part of his appeal, and voters returned him to the White House. Democrats should understand the risk. A Congress organized around investigating Trump could once again make him the central figure in the national debate, while leaving less time and attention for the issues voters want addressed.

The stakes extend beyond the administration. Democratic lawmakers have warned that companies, too, should expect investigations. When Congress puts private businesses under a partisan spotlight because of their dealings with the government or their connection to a political dispute, the consequences reach employees, investors, and communities. It can also make businesses think twice about working with the federal government, even when that partnership serves the public.

JEFFRIES LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO INVESTIGATING MAJOR TRUMP ALLY AS DEMOCRATS PREPARE TO TAKE POWER, Republicans should press them to explain what it will do to lower costs, strengthen the economy, or improve Americans’ lives.. They need to offer a credible alternative: a practical agenda on affordability and economic opportunity, serious attention to energy andIn the minority, Republicans will have fewer tools to set the agenda.

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They will still have a responsibility to represent our constituents, make the case for their ideas, and hold Democrats accountable for the choices they make. That means staying focused on results and resisting the temptation to answer every partisan maneuver with one of their own. The election handed Democrats control of Congress. It did not give them a blank check to turn the next two years into a campaign of subpoenas, hearings, and headlines.

If that is their priority, voters will see the difference between a party focused on governing and one focused on Trump. Republicans should be ready to make that case, and to show voters what they would do with the chance to lead again. Taylor Weyeneth is vice president and head of energy, emerging technologies and national security at Ferox Strategies. He is a former Trump administration official and served as chief of staff to two members of Congress.