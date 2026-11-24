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DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 14: The debate stage is prepared for the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Six candidates out of the field qualified for the first Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. Democrats are preparing for a lengthy presidential primary process with up to a dozen debates that could play a pivotal role in determining who emerges from what is expected to be a crowded field to be the party’s 2028 nominee.for the upcoming 2028 presidential cycle, with the first scheduled for June of 2027 and the last in March of 2028.

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Five debates will be held in 2027, while the rest will be in 2028. Exact dates have not yet been set, but it is a similar schedule layout to 2020, when the party won the White House and both chambers of Congress. Eleven of the scheduled debates were held that cycle, with the first also coming in June.

The debates are a return to a competitive primary process after there were no primary debates in 2024, when then-President Joe Biden didn’t face a serious primary challenger before dropping out of the race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take his place. Democrats are hoping to continue their momentum from the 2026 midterms, when they won their biggest House majority in decades and are nearing a filibuster-proof advantage in the Senate, into the presidential cycle with President Donald Trump term-limited and the GOP’s reputation with voters struggling.

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“Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement announcing the debate details. While no major candidates have formally entered the race yet, the field is expected to be vast and could make for a crowded stage. In 2020, 28 Democrats ran for the presidential nomination.

Potential candidates have already been maneuvering behind the scenes and made rounds during the midterms to rally with other Democrats and help fundraise for the party. Some of the potential candidates in 2028 include former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Wes Moore of Maryland and JB Pritzker of Illinois. Multiple members of Congress could also run, like Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. Harris, Newsom, Buttigieg, and Ocasio-Cortez have been the leading candidates in polling for a hypothetical 2028 primary, though those leads mostly indicate their broad name recognition and could change drastically over the next two years of campaigning.

The steady and large volume of debates creates opportunities for candidates to gain exposure and make inroads with voters, but also creates potential pitfalls as they are forced to take positions on wide ranges of issues. Lesser-known candidates could find a breakthrough moment on stage with a strong performance, while more established figures face more pressure to perform and scrutiny from rivals hoping to gain ground.

“They're unique, unscripted with neutral moderators. These days, candidates spend so much time in their own ecosystems and don't subject themselves to kind of going outside debates,” said Aaron Kall, director of debate at the University of Michigan.

“You never know the question they're going to get or how they answer it. One 30-second answer can end a political career or campaign. ” Qualifications for making the debate stage will be like 2020 when candidates had to meet certain polling and grassroots fundraising benchmarks. The DNC said it would split fields into two groups and hold debates on back-to-back nights if enough candidates qualify, though the party said it would limit the number of participants to 20.

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If a debate runs over two nights, lineups will be determined at random “in a matter that will ensure parity. ” With so many candidates competing for limited speaking time, potentially across multiple days, the debates could reward the ones who create memorable moments that reach voters beyond the television audience.

“Getting voters to just watch in general is tough, so they probably won't watch in real time — certainly not all those debates for all those hours. That's an advantage to the candidates that have a really good exchange or clip,” Kall said.

“It's so important in these debates to be the center of attention, especially if there's a lot of people on the same stage. ” The DNC is also looking to expand its reach beyond traditional television audiences, as the party said it would involve content creators and influencers in the debate process but did not detail what that will look like or who they will invite to take part.

Politicians have increasinglylike podcasts and streamers to reach a new generation of voters who are less likely to follow news on television or in newspapers. It will be the first primary since the DNC approved changes to its schedule of early primary states this summer. The party’s first nominating contest will be held on Jan. 22, 2028, in South Carolina before moving to Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia through the end of February.

The Republican presidential nominating process is likely to move more slowly with Trump still in office and questions about his influence on choosing the party’s next standard-bearer. Its primary schedule will also differ from Democrats, with the first contest remaining in Iowa.