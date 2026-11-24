Audrey Young, the Republican incumbent running for the District 8 seat on the State Board of Education, conceded the race Saturday and appeared to close the door for a recount request.

For the first time in decades, Democrats will have a one-seat majority of the 15-seat State Board of Education. Democrats will now hold a narrow majority on the Texas State Board of Education, flipping the Republican control of the influential public education governing body for the first time in decades after Audrey Young, the Republican incumbent running in District 8, officially conceded her race Saturday afternoon.

Democrat Dana Van De Walker cautiously celebrated her close win earlier this month, but with the results well within the margin for a recount and majority control on the line, she braced for the possibility of a recount. According to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State's website, the race was within less than 600 votes.

Also read Washington State vs. San Diego State football odds, spread and score prediction for Week 13

Less than a week ago, Young posted online that she was"Allowing the proper systems in place to play out has been a test in patience for everyone involved. Thank you for hanging in there and respecting the process.

" But in a post on social media just three days later, Young congratulated her opponent and committed to a"smooth transition" of the board and appeared to close the door to any possible recount requests. "Let the work begin," she wrote. Hardline conservative Brandon Hall, who represents District 11 on the board and was not on the ballot this fall, wrote in a post on Facebook that he was"very sorry to see this conclusion.

Advertisement

" Shortly after the Nov. 3 election results, Hall vowed to fight any measures pushed by Democrats on the board. "I will fight agenda every step of the way. I will not collaborate with it, and I will not sit idly by and watch it pass," Hall said. The board of education sets curriculum and chooses instructional materials for more than five million public school students across Texas.

The board also develops education policies, oversees the State Board of Educator Certification — which sets standards for teacher certification — and holds the power to veto charter school applications as their popularity grows. According to election experts, recount requests are incredibly costly. If a candidate wants a recount, regardless of how close the race is, they must pay a hefty deposit to initiate it.

"It’s just a matter of if they’re willing to flip that fee: $60 precinct in which regular paper ballots were used and $100 in which an electronic voting system was used," Pamela Smith, the CEO and president of Verified Voting, said. In District 8, which includes roughly 500 precincts, the down payment for a recount could cost the candidate as much as $50,000.

"The key thing to remember: if you’re a candidate and you really think something went wrong, if the result is overturned, you get your money back," Smith said. The bulk of District 8 sits north of Houston, covering Walker, Trinity, Houston and San Jacinto counties, but also extends south to cover the outer eastern and western suburbs of the greater Houston area. Young has represented the area since 2020.

Advertisement

It was the third seat flipped by Democrats in this year's historic blue wave. The board will now favor Democrats 8-7 in the new year. The board's Republican members and conservative groups that donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in the races this year did not respond to a request for comment regarding funding a potential recount.