Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker in a closed-door vote of 251-11, leaving him one floor vote away from becoming the first Black speaker. The full House vote is set for Jan. 3.

House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries for speaker on Wednesday in a closed-door caucus vote of 251-11, with two members not voting. The tally leaves the Brooklyn Democrat one floor vote away from becoming the first Black speaker of the House.

The full House vote is scheduled for Jan. 3. Jeffries, 56, ran unopposed. He secured the nomination ahead of the new Congress, when Democrats are projected to hold at least 257 House seats. That margin means he could lose almost 40 of his own members and still reach the 218 votes needed to wield the gavel.

Also read Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker, setting stage for historic first

The speaker election will be a separate roll call of the whole House, with Jeffries and incoming Republican leader Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as the main combatants. The results of today's election speak for themselves, Jeffries told reporters after the vote. Our job is to fight MAGA extremism, not each other.

Asked whether he would bend toward his critics, the current House minority leader said the overwhelming majority of the caucus had spoken clearly and decisively from all corners of the caucus. Skeptics questioned whether the leaders were up to the job. Wednesday's vote was the first of their careers for dozens of members-elect, before they are even sworn into office in January.

Jeffries could have been nominated by acclamation, with no ballots cast and no count taken, an arrangement that would have kept his doubters off the record entirely. The New Yorker changed course Tuesday, telling reporters he wanted to follow the approach Democrats took in 2018, the last time they won back the House. On that occasion, Nancy Pelosi of California won her conference nomination with 203 members supporting her and more than 30 opposing her.

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On Wednesday, Democrats were asked to give a yes or no answer to the question of whether they wanted Jeffries to lead the conference. Seven of the 11 dissenters outed themselves within hours. Reps.

Dissenters Break Ranks Against Jeffries

-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania and Claire Valdez of New York said in a joint statement that their vote in the caucus today was no. Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues, the dissenters said. An online campaign to draft far-left Rep.

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts to challenge Jeffries collected more than 150,000 signatures, but the Squad member never got in the race. At a Boston town hall this week, Pressley said the caucus needed unity. Several incoming freshmen were cagey about their support going into the vote. Hamawy predicted his colleagues would not rubber-stamp anything, while Rep.

-elect Don Leonard of Ohio, who flipped a GOP-held suburban seat, said senior Democrats threatened to make his life a living hell if he did not support Jeffries. Valdez and Kiros had claimed ahead of the balloting that they cared less about who led the caucus than what actions it would take. Democrats also elected Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as majority leader and Rep.

Pete Aguilar of California as majority whip. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado was elected assistant speaker while Rep. Ted Lieu of California was named caucus chair.

Jeffries is part of a leadership trio with Clark and Aguilar, who would all be historic firsts. Clark would be the first female majority leader and Aguilar the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. They also ran unopposed. Rep.

-elect Brad Lander of New York announced he would support Jeffries when he launched his campaign for Congress. Rep. -elect Randy Villegas of California has said he was supporting whoever would help him best deliver for his Central Valley district. Returning Rep.

Emily Randall of Washington said she heard questions about House leadership during town halls in her district and had been watching direct messages stream into her Instagram feed about the leadership election. So she decided to start dialing them back. People have messaged me asking if Bernie Sanders could be the speaker of the House, she said, referring to the Vermont independent senator who caucuses with Democrats. Technically yes, and it would be probably difficult.

Constituents Push Back on Speaker Choice

It is true that the House can elect anyone speaker, but it is unlikely to be Sanders because he already has his day job in the Senate. On one call, Randall said, she listened to the constituent's concerns and then replied, Truthfully, not like blowing smoke, whoever is our speaker, and I think it is going to be Hakeem Jeffries, and I am supporting Hakeem Jeffries for speaker, I think we will accomplish a lot of the things that he was asking us to.

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Lawmakers pointed to the livestream that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York did trying to explain the role of the speaker. There is one candidate in this race: Hakeem Jeffries, Ocasio-Cortez said at the Capitol. I think that everyone is far more concerned what that leadership means, what is it promising.

Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar have risen together, as a team, as the first new generation of leaders of the post-Pelosi era and will soon serve as leaders in the majority for the first time. When Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California decided to step aside from leadership in 2022 after the party's electoral defeat that handed Republicans the majority, it set the stage for this era. Pelosi, No. 2 Democratic Rep.

Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina had often moved together, rising, and then stepping back, from their long-held positions. A similar upheaval with Democrats angling for change is happening in the Senate, where Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New York faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Returning Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said the situations in the Senate and the House are quite different. She said Jeffries has been a collaborative leader who is listening to ideas from progressive caucus members like her and others. His job is to reflect all of us, not just a faction, Ansari said.

It is more productive to focus on preparing on what we are going to do in the majority and what we need and want to get done in those first 100 days, she said. Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama, who pulled off a stunning victory in a redrawn district favoring the Republican candidate, said before the vote that he would be supporting Jeffries.

It is not even like a complex question, he said about Jeffries, who he said led us through what is likely the most tumultuous two-year tenure of any presidency in the history of this nation. I am not going to not stand by him right here on the precipice of history, he said.

Party Pressure Mounts on Leadership

Jeffries has been making his case to the lefties, announcing support for a higher federal minimum wage, a ban on stock trading by members of Congress and an expanded Medicare program. He ran unopposed but faces a restive party eager for a change after voters ousted Republicans in a rebuke of President Donald Trump and the party in power. Phone calls and social media posts have been flooding the offices of Democrats and the newly elected, demanding a fresh start.

Protesters heckled Jeffries last week during a Democratic conference in Denver. Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Jeffries said he was taking nothing for granted. He met with the caucuses that make up the House Democrats and talked to almost all members in what will be their large majority. I embrace those conversations, he said.

With one of the biggest incoming majorities in decades, Jeffries will have room to spare in the floor vote.