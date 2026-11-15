Democrats Miss Hegseth Vote While Claiming Traffic Delays

Nearly a dozen House Democrats missed the impeachment vote for War Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing traffic jams and motorcades. Rep Jonathan Jackson admitted to a lie about his whereabouts during the critical procedural vote.

The United States House of Representatives witnessed a significant procedural disruption on Tuesday evening when nearly a dozen Democratic lawmakers failed to cast their votes on a motion to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The failed effort was introduced by outgoing Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, targeting the controversial military appointment amid growing partisan friction.

Core Vote Details And Participant List

The vote represented a major political test for the Democratic caucus, with leadership figures and prominent members of the party expected to participate in the impeachment proceedings. The roster of absent members included Representatives Julia Brownley and Lou Correa of California, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Laura Gillen of New York, and Steven Horsford of Nevada.

Also read Democrats Miss Hegseth Impeachment Vote While Attending AIPAC-Affiliated Event

Additional Democrats who missed the critical vote included Jonathan Jackson of Illinois, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Haley Stevens of Michigan, Marilyn Strickland of Washington, and Frederica Wilson of Florida. Their absence raised immediate questions regarding party discipline and the political messaging surrounding the impeachment motion.

Jonathan Jackson Faces Scrutiny Over Alibis

Representative Jonathan Jackson became the central figure in the controversy after being recorded by reporter Charlie Cotton of TMZ standing just outside the Capitol building moments before the vote concluded. Despite telling Cotton that he could not wait to vote for impeachment, Jackson subsequently failed to enter the chamber and later claimed on social media that he was trapped in a traffic incident and a police-escorted bus delay.

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When confronted by Cotton on Wednesday regarding the discrepancy, Jackson struggled to explain how he was present at the Capitol complex yet unable to reach the voting floor. He eventually admitted to making a mistake, stating that he stood by his desire for Hegseth to resign but offered no further detailed explanation for his inability to vote.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson acknowledged the error to CNN host Don Lemon, noting that he had run to the foot of the stairs but simply missed the vote. He characterized the situation as a traffic jam but conceded there was no excuse for the outcome, while reporter Julian Andreone noted that Jackson had previously attributed the delay to letting a motorcade pass.

Other Members Cite Logistical Issues

The defense provided by Rep. Jackson was echoed by other absent lawmakers who pointed to external logistical barriers as the cause for their absence. Laura Gillen and Melanie Stansbury also invoked the "traffic jam" excuse, aligning their accounts with Jackson's narrative of being delayed by transportation issues outside the Capitol.

Reports from the Daily Beast suggested that some of the missing Democrats attributed their failure to attend to the necessity of allowing a motorcade to pass on the streets surrounding the Capitol. This claim contributed to the broader narrative that external traffic and security protocols, rather than party coordination issues, were the primary factors preventing their participation.

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Republican lawmakers and commentators quickly seized upon these explanations, with Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic Minority Whip, facing scrutiny for co-founding the Elect Democratic Women PAC, which hosted a reception that some attendees allegedly attended instead of voting. The conflicting accounts of where the members were and why they missed the vote have intensified the political debate.

Impact On Impeachment And Future Procedures

The failure of these Democratic representatives to vote significantly impacts the perceived unity and effectiveness of the impeachment effort initiated by Representative Thomas Massie. While the vote was procedural, the high-profile absence of key party members has fueled criticism from Republican opponents who argue that the Democrats are not fully committed to the removal of War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Reporter Charlie Cotton highlighted the inconsistencies in the Democratic explanations, suggesting that the traffic jam narrative was incomplete or inaccurate. The incident has sparked a wider debate about accountability within the House, particularly regarding members who make public statements of support for impeachment but fail to follow through with their votes.

As the political fallout continues, the focus remains on the specific actions and statements of the absent lawmakers. The detailed account of Rep. Jonathan Jackson's interactions with the media provides a case study in the challenges of managing political messaging in real-time, while the broader absence of nearly a dozen Democrats signals internal divisions or logistical failures within the Democratic caucus.