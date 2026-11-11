Several Democratic reps did not vote on the Hegseth impeachment motion after attending a meeting hosted by an AIPAC front group, raising questions about the impact on the vote. The event was organized by Elect Democratic Women, a conduit for AIPAC funding.

On the morning of the House impeachment vote for former Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a notable group of Democratic members reportedly failed to cast their ballots while attending a gathering organized by Elect Democratic Women (EDW), a group known to funnel significant American Israel Public Affairs Committee ( AIPAC) funds into congressional campaigns. The absence of these lawmakers threatened to alter the outcome of a critical motion that aimed to refer the former secretary for criminal investigation.

What Happened at the EDW Meeting?

EDW hosted a "new member reception" from 4:30 to 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day that the House scheduled the impeachment vote for 5:30 a.m. The venue, The Roost food hall at 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, was chosen to coincide with the House session. Andrew Solender of Axios reported that attendees from several states, including California, Colorado, New Mexico, Michigan, Washington, and Florida, were present. Solender did not list the exact members who missed the vote due to the meeting, however, at least five representatives are suspected to have been involved.

Also read Full List of Democrats who missed hegseth impeachment vote

Transportation Hurdles and Staff Claims

Multiple Democratic representatives cited traffic and logistical issues as the reason for their absence. Representative James Jackson (D-Calif.) said that a police‑escorted bus and a traffic incident near the Capitol created a delay that prevented him from voting. Melanie Stansbury (D‑NM) reported arriving too late to vote after a traffic jam, and Charlene Strickland (D‑Wash.) stated that she missed the vote by only one minute because of a motorcade going in the opposite direction. All three signed statements opposing the referral motion once they could later access the House floor. Other members-Brittany Pettersen (D‑Colo.) and Haley Stevens (D‑Mich.)-presented social media posts claiming they were stuck in traffic, while Representative Joann G. Stockwell (D‑Fla.) offered no explanation for her absence as of Wednesday morning.

AIPAC Funding and EDW's Political Role

RDim Led by the group Elect Democratic Women, which manages a political action arm called EDW Action. The group received nearly $2.4 million in donations from AIPAC during the current cycle, and an additional $140,000 from the Democratic Majority for Israel. These contributions account for almost half of the money EDW expended in the 2026 election cycle, targeting both general election and primary challengers who were critical of Israel. The funding channels that route AIPAC money through EDW and other "front groups" have drawn criticism from Democratic voters who view the support as a potential conflict of interest and a source of ideological influence.

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Implications for the Impeachment Vote

The absence of these lawmakers leaves open the possibility that the motion could have narrowly passed or failed, depending on the eventual votes of the absent members. The House voted on the motion earlier on Monday, but the vote was postponed to the early hours of Tuesday to accommodate a hearing on the conduct of the Pentagon during operations in the Middle East. Until a full roll call is taken, the final outcome remains uncertain. The Democratic leaders are expected to address the absentee issues at an upcoming committee session scheduled for mid‑March, during which they may debate whether to impose further sanctions or to amend the impeachment inquiry process.

Next Steps and Legislative Outlook

The House leadership has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the absences, and Democratic representatives have been asked by media outlets to clarify their reasons. Congressional staffers have indicated that some members are considering supplemental voting procedures, such as proxy‑review tampering. The House clerk's office is currently preparing a revised voting record that will include notes on absences and the reasons provided. Members without explanations may face pressure from their constituencies to either return the vote or openly discuss the impact of AIPAC‑linked fundraising on their political decisions. Meanwhile, the House will likely convene the next day for a renewed impeachment vote if the debate on procedural legitimacy continues. In the months ahead, the chamber will monitor how fundraising networks influence member behavior while balancing the need for an impartial impeachment investigation. The outcomes of these debates and any future votes on Hegseth will shape the direction of U.S. foreign policy and internal congressional accountability mechanisms.