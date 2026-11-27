Despite midterm wins, Democrats may support the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, which critics say guts Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act and expands federal overreach.

Despite Midterm Win, Are Democrats About to Help GOP Pass 'Massive Giveaway' to Big Oil and Big Tech? The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act sounds like a warm slice of Thanksgiving apple pie.

It claims to address affordability and create jobs, with a dollop of bipartisanship. But cut into this half-baked bill and you'll find poison fruit. There is something particularly sinister about rolling back our rights during the holidays. This year, while families gather to celebrate traditions, Congress advances a bill that would dramatically weaken protections for historic places across America — places where we have gathered in celebration for generations.

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It will eliminate our seat at the table. If we don't call, write, and raise hell NOW, we could start the New Year with our voices severely diminished.pie. It claims to address affordability and create jobs, with a dollop of bipartisanship. But cut into this half-baked bill and you'll find poison fruit.