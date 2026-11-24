The surreal spot is part of a $30 million Democratic advertising campaign targeting potential successors to Trump.

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Vice President JD Vance is turned into a right turkey in a scathing new Thanksgiving-themed ad released by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA. , meanwhile, becomes the face of a butternut squash, Secretary of State Marco Rubio a sweet potato and outgoing Florida Gov.

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Ron DeSantis a potato of the everyday variety in the spot targeting“I’m going to give my family the holiday they deserve, no matter what it costs,” she says, before glancing at her grocery receipt and uttering, “oh, shit,” at the prices she’s paid. Vice President JD Vance is turned into a right turkey in a scathing new Thanksgiving-themed ad from Democratic super PAC Priorities USA.

She then picks up the squash, onto which Trump’s face is superimposed, and president butternut dismisses the affordability crisis as a “con job. ”Rubio, in sweet potato form, suggests Americans should consider themselves fortunate given gas prices elsewhere in the world. And Vance, whose face appears on an uncooked turkey, declares: “Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time.

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”As the talking vegetables and turkey continue to spout Republican rhetoric, the increasingly exasperated woman eventually shoves Vance into the oven to silence him.

“Dig in, we’ve got two more years,” the woman tells her family. The 60-second spot was launched Monday and will run on social media and streaming TV platforms in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

“Cost of living was the defining issue of the midterms, and Republicans spent the cycle insisting prices were coming down,” said Danielle Butterfield, President and Executive Director of Priorities, in “Families are feeling the pain of this economy as they celebrate the holidays, and we’re using this moment to remind them who got us here in the first place,” Butterfield added. “We need to ensure that whoever emerges from the 2028 Republican primary carries the weight of the Trump Administration’s economic record, and Priorities is making sure voters connect Republican presidential contenders to that record now, before any of them can run from it. ”