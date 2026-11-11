Democrats look to Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for new leadership

The Democrats will have control of the House and Senate next year and some Democrats will not be supporting New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for leadership.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , speaks during the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration; the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives the on Capitol Hill, Tuesday May 12, 2026, in Washington.

The Democrats will have control of the House and Senate next year and some Democrats will not be supporting New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who they believe has been in power for too long.

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Minnesota Democratic senator-elect Peggy Flanagan has already come out and said she would not support Schumer for leadership, but has been “very impressed” withThe Maryland senator has been asked about pursuing a leadership role in the Senate or even if he would run for president in 2028. Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin has called for a change in Democratic leadership and said she had already met with Van Hollen.

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“We just saw democracy in America in action — we should bring a little more democracy to the United States Senate,” he said before saying that Schumer had “sided with the crypto industry and AIPAC” to go against progressive candidates.

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