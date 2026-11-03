Democrats Lead Early Voting in Midterms With Over 60 Million Cast

Registered Democrats hold a significant lead over Republicans in the first 60.3 million early votes cast for the 2026 midterm elections. Analysis of party registration data reveals a 42.9 percent Democratic share versus 31.4 percent Republican participation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Registered Democrats are maintaining a substantial advantage over their Republican counterparts in the early voting phase of the 2026 midterm elections, according to comprehensive data released by the University of Florida Election Lab. The aggregate count of early ballots submitted across the United States has surpassed 60.3 million total votes as of 2:16 p.m. ET on Tuesday, signaling high electoral engagement and setting a new historical benchmark for participation prior to Election Day.

Party Breakdown of Early Voting Totals

Detailed registration figures from twenty-seven states that report party affiliation data reveal a clear disparity in voter turnout between the major political parties. Registered Democrats have cast 12,699,997 early votes, which constitutes 42.9 percent of the total reported early ballots. In contrast, registered Republicans have submitted 9,288,009 early votes, accounting for 31.4 percent of the total.

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When analyzing the specific methods of casting these ballots, the data indicates that 32,475,167 votes were cast in person, while 27,843,980 mail ballots had been returned by the time of the report. This Democratic lead in early voting follows a consistent trend observed since the 2020 presidential election cycle, where the party demonstrated higher rates of advance participation.

The current volume of early votes has already eclipsed the previous national record of 45.9 million early votes set during the 2022 midterms. That milestone was surpassed by Friday evening, when the total reached 49.6 million, indicating an acceleration in voter enthusiasm and logistical capacity for early casting methods in the current election cycle.

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Geographic Distribution of Ballot Casting

Participation levels vary significantly across different regions, with the nation's most populous states driving the highest absolute numbers of early votes. Texas reported the largest total with 7,736,594 early votes, followed closely by California with 7,132,379 votes and Florida with 5,475,004 votes.

Among the states with the smallest early voting totals, Wyoming led with 65,264 votes, followed by South Dakota with 81,367 votes and Alaska with 99,424 votes. Battleground states also played a crucial role in the overall numbers, with Georgia reporting 2.8 million votes, Michigan 2.4 million, North Carolina 2.8 million, and Ohio 1.7 million.

A state-by-state breakdown highlights the diversity in voting methods. For instance, California saw 6,653,172 mail ballots returned compared to 479,207 in-person votes. Conversely, Texas recorded 7,466,245 in-person votes with only 270,349 mail ballots. Florida showed a more balanced approach with 3,467,812 in-person votes and 2,007,192 mail ballots.

Political Strategies and Voting Access Policies

As of 2026, early voting is permitted in forty-seven states and Washington, D.C., with Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire being the only three states that do not allow the practice. This widespread availability has facilitated a significant increase in advance voting, with the Associated Press noting a 50 percent jump in Texas compared to four years ago.

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Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, and Kansas have also experienced advance voting jumps of more than 30 percent. Both major political parties have actively encouraged citizens to utilize early voting options this year, though their historical positions on the practice have differed significantly. The White House launched an avoid the wait page to help voters locate early casting sites.

President Donald Trump has historically criticized early mail voting, arguing that it is vulnerable to fraud and blaming the method for his loss to Joe Biden in 2020. However, despite these past criticisms and the lack of audit evidence supporting fraud claims, Trump has encouraged supporters to vote early by any available method, including mail, for the current midterms.

Future Implications and Voter Guidance

Democrats, who are seeking to regain control of Congress, have long urged early participation. Their official 2026 voting guide encourages Americans to make an advance plan to vote early, arguing that advance voting reduces Election Day queues and increases overall accessibility for more citizens.

It is important to note that party registration figures do not indicate which specific candidates these voters supported. The data serves as an indicator of engagement rather than preference. As Election Day approaches, the total volume of 60.3 million early votes suggests a highly mobilized electorate that will likely influence the final outcomes in key swing states and national legislative seats.